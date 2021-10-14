Pacsun supports Los Angeles Rams community efforts with 2021 season partnership

Pacsun has signed on as a sponsor for the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 NFL season, building on a partnership that began in 2019.

"Extending our partnership between Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams could not come at a more thrilling time as the Rams settle into their new home at SoFi Stadium during the 2021 season," said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun. "Together, uniting fashion and sports, we will implement some incredible philanthropic efforts for our LA community, supporting youth and their families."

The strategic partnership is centered around support of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, which manages 19 LA Unified Schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights. To kick off the community efforts, Pacsun will donate $1 million at the retail level to the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools for 20,000 units of clothing which will be provided to students who attend Partnership schools in these historically under-resourced communities.

With our roots in Southern California, it is a privilege to partner again with the Los Angeles Rams on joint community efforts that will support local youth, who are truly the heart of Pacsun," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun.

"Through this incredible partnership with Pacsun, we are excited to bring this unique support to the 14,000 LAUSD students served by the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights," said Molly Higgins, VP of Community Affairs and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "As we look to emerge from the pandemic, we know that it's going to take a team effort and we are proud to be able to align our partners at Pacsun with our partners at Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to support communities that need us most."

"The Partnership for LA Schools is grateful for the continued support of the Los Angeles Rams and excited to embark on this new journey with Pacsun and the Rams," said Ryan Smith, Chief External Officer of the Partnership. "Following a period in which the pandemic made it challenging for young people to find a sense of joy and community, we are delighted by this donation of clothing that will be a welcome surprise for our students."

Beyond the donation of 20,000 units of clothing to the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, the sponsorship will involve a host of Pacsun's brand partners in creative ways. Pacsun will also work closely with Rams players for a variety of unique digital activations for the Los Angeles community. This will include Rookie styling content, holiday offerings to Rams fans, and more.