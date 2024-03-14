Paycor named official HR & payroll provider of the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park

Los Angeles, CA – Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, was named the official Human Resources (HR) and payroll provider for the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in a multi-year partnership. Paycor's HR software was selected to help all three organizations streamline workflows and modernize people management, from recruiting and onboarding to career development and growth.

"The Los Angeles Rams are pleased to partner with Paycor to elevate our HR and payroll operations," said Oracio Galindo, Los Angeles Rams Head of Employee Experience. "Much like on the field, we're committed to uplifting our front office staff and winning with our people. Paycor's award-winning software and unified platform will allow us to empower our leaders with tools that will lead to continued success in everything we do."

"Our emphasis on strengthening our leaders directly aligns with Paycor's mission to power people and performance," said Chris Sloan, Head of Global Partnerships, SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park. "Paycor's innovative solutions optimizing our internal processes will help move the organization to greater achievements. We look forward to bringing Paycor into the fold to enhance our operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park."

Paycor will have hospitality, signage and digital activations at Los Angeles Rams' home games, and serve as the presenting partner of "The House," the Rams' VIP pregame tailgate.