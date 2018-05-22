Peters, Talib Developing Chemistry in Secondary at OTAs

resources, "gradually building a relationship" with his new partner on the outside.

"We're just gradually building a relationship and it's going to get better and better as we go week to week and day to day," Peters said of his relationship with Talib. "Why not take what he does and his knowledge of the defense? Our play style is similar so why not listen and learn from him?"

And Talib, as an 11-year NFL veteran, is more than happy to take on the role of mentor.

"He's learning the defense. I pretty much got a grasp of the defense, but he's learning the defense," Talib said. "He sits next to me in meetings, asks questions, and I'm there for him. I'm going to help as much as I can, but he's a natural athlete [and] a natural playmaker, so he's going to be OK."

While Peters and Talib are at different stages in terms of their comfort with the club's defensive scheme, they both seemed to agree on one thing. Both cornerbacks mentioned just how "crucial" these OTA sessions will be, as they continue to fit into the Rams defense.

"This is the time where you really build that camaraderie on and off the field," Talib said. "Just to get the feel for [how] everyone plays, see how the safety plays, the safeties can see how we play and vice versa."