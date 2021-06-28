PFF: Rams have No. 4 defensive line unit in NFL entering 2021 season

Continuing their annual exercise of ranking every NFL team's offensive line entering the upcoming season, scouting service Pro Football Focus slotted the Rams at No. 4 ahead of the 2021 season.

The primary reasoning was three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, whom the outlet named its top interior defender heading into this season.

"Aaron Donald's 456 pressures over the past five seasons are 86 more than any other defender despite the fact that he saw a consistent barrage of double and triple teams," PFF NFL analyst Ben Linsey wrote as part of his analysis.

Of course, Donald – who finished with 13.5 sacks last season – didn't do it alone, with former defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Michael Brockers chipping in six and five sacks respectively last season. Run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson's group collectively helped Los Angeles' defense post 53 sacks last year, second-most in the league behind the Steelers' 56.