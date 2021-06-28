Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

PFF: Rams have No. 4 defensive line unit in NFL entering 2021 season

Jun 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing their annual exercise of ranking every NFL team's offensive line entering the upcoming season, scouting service Pro Football Focus slotted the Rams at No. 4 ahead of the 2021 season.

The primary reasoning was three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, whom the outlet named its top interior defender heading into this season.

"Aaron Donald's 456 pressures over the past five seasons are 86 more than any other defender despite the fact that he saw a consistent barrage of double and triple teams," PFF NFL analyst Ben Linsey wrote as part of his analysis.

Of course, Donald – who finished with 13.5 sacks last season – didn't do it alone, with former defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Michael Brockers chipping in six and five sacks respectively last season. Run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson's group collectively helped Los Angeles' defense post 53 sacks last year, second-most in the league behind the Steelers' 56.

In 2021, they will look to match or exceed that production with new assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon in the mix, as well as rookies Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV. They also stand to benefit from having a healthy A'Shawn Robinson available as well.

PHOTOS: New faces at Rams 2021 offseason program

news

Rams' acquisition of Matthew Stafford most impactful 2021 offseason trade, per CBS Sports

CBS Sports says the Rams getting quarterback Matthew Stafford was the most impactful trade made this offseason.  
news

DeSean Jackson ve una conexión clara entre él y Matthew Stafford, Rams y equipos de calibre de campeonato

Ya sea el nuevo mariscal de campo Matthew Stafford o las aspiraciones de campeonato de los Rams, no es difícil para el receptor abierto DeSean Jackson establecer conexiones con ambos.
news

PFF: Aaron Donald No. 1 interior defender heading into 2021 season

Ranking the top interior defenders ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus placed Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald atop its list. 
news

NFL.com's Adam Schein: Hop on the Cam Akers bandwagon

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein's annual bandwagons to hop on includes Rams second-year running back Cam Akers. 
news

Where are They Now? Mike Lansford

Although known for his accurate kicks and ability to come through in clutch situations, Mike Lansford's success with the Rams didn't come without its fair share of obstacles and setbacks.
news

Pro Football Focus: Rams have No. 8 offensive line in NFL entering 2021 season

Ranking every NFL team's offensive line ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus places the Rams' unit in the Top 10. 
news

Bleacher Report: Austin Corbett is best-kept secret on Rams roster

Examining every NFL roster for each team's best kept secret, Bleacher Report's pick for the Rams is offensive lineman offensive Austin Corbett. 
news

Players see energetic, relatable coach in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

New Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' approach to the job has resonated with players in a short amount of time. 
news

DeSean Jackson sees clear connection between him and Matthew Stafford, Rams and championship-caliber teams

Whether it be new quarterback Matthew Stafford or the Rams' championship aspirations, it's not difficult for wide receiver DeSean Jackson to draw connections to both. 
news

Rookies Robert Rochell, Bobby Brown III became fast friends

A bond that first developed during this year's pre-draft process has carried over as NFL teammates for Rams rookie cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III. 
news

Cam Akers: Winning is primary goal in Year 2, will take care of individual goals

For Rams running back Cam Akers, if the team succeeds, his individual success will consequently fall into place. 
