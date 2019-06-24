Phillips sees benefits of having veterans Weddle, Matthews 

Phillips praised Weddle for the safety's high-level knowledge of what L.A. wants to get done defensively when it comes to concepts, citing one instance in particular. The 71-year-old defensive coordinator pointed out a play where the offense sent a receiver in motion. In Los Angeles' scheme, the cornerback should've followed across the formation — but this time, it didn't happen.

"So Weddle went over and took his place and then hollered at him to go and take his place," Phillips said. "It's those kinds of things that you don't normally see, most players they just play their position, but he understood the concept and said, 'Hey, he didn't have to go, so I'll go, but he needs to go back where I was.' That's what he adds, certainly."

That's the kind of veteran experience that can make a difference for key on-field situations.

And as for Matthews?

"Clay Matthews has looked really good. His athletic skills are superb and he moves so well. And I told him he's really only halfway through his career — his dad played 19 years, so he's got nine more left," Phillips said with a laugh. "But he's looked really good, too."