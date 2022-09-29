Fuel Up to Play 60's Hometown Grant awarded to Culver City Unified School District on World School Milk Day

The Los Angeles Rams and Dairy Council of California continued their rich histories of supporting local communities on Wednesday by presenting Culver City School District with a $10,000 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant on World School Milk Day, September 28, 2022.

The grant will be split amongst the schools in the district to support healthy eating and physical activity wellness programs for students.

"It's so exciting to see the Rams be so supportive of Los Angeles communities since their return to southern California. More exciting still is that Culver City Unified School District will be leveraging this community investment across all schools in the district," said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO, Dairy Council of California. "By supporting California school districts through increasing access to healthy foods, such as milk and dairy, and nutrition education on sustainable healthy eating patterns, it's going to make a difference in many lives for years to come."

This grant was awarded to Culver City Unified School District after Dairy Council of California's Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly celebrated World School Milk Day at Farragut Elementary with over 500 students. The original farm-to-school program, the freeMobile Dairy Classroom assembly originated in southern California in the 1930s and teaches students in a unique way where their food comes from – by bringing a real-life cow to students. Mobile Dairy Classroom Program Director and southern California native, Efrain Valenzuela, says, "Our free, interactive assembly is always a hit with students, many of whom have never seen a cow in person. It's incredibly rewarding to teach children about where their food comes from. Growing up in greater Los Angeles, I can relate to so many of the students we interact with each school year."

"We appreciate the continued partnership with America's Dairy Farmers to support Los Angeles schools and the students they serve," said David Weingarten, Manager, Rams Community Affairs and Engagement. "We hope this year's grant will provide greater opportunity for students to learn about nutrition and healthy eating habits to build a foundation for a lifetime of good health."

While students and staff at Farragut Elementary were excited for the Mobile Dairy Classroom and the Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant presentation featuring Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, Anderson-Wise spoke to how the Rams commitment to support healthier generations is in line with Dairy Council of California's cause.