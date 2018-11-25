Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Playoff Tickets FAQ's

Nov 24, 2018 at 09:16 PM

I am purchasing a ticket for a game that is not yet confirmed. What happens if you don't host the game?

  • Should the Rams not host the game, the funds will be added as account credit that can be applied towards the purchase of next year's season tickets. Refunds will be issued upon request.

If the Rams make it to the Super Bowl, will I be able to purchase tickets?

  • As the Super Bowl is a production of the NFL, all tickets are distributed among the 32 teams, the NFL League Office and its partners. The participating teams in the Super Bowl receive an extra allotment to allow for some Season Ticket Members to attend the game, but there are not enough seats for all Season Ticket Members of both teams to be able to purchase tickets. If the Rams are participating, we would plan a lottery to select the Season Ticket Members who would receive an opportunity to purchase tickets. Exact details on date of lottery, pricing and quantities will be determined at a later date.

