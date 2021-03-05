Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Linebackers

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.
Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents, as well as their 2020 stats.
The series continues with a look at the linebackers:
Currently under contract
- ILB Micah Kiser: Tied for third on the team with 55 total tackles in 2020 despite being limited to nine games due to injury, also chipping in three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
- ILB Troy Reeder: Second-leading tackler with 81 total, plus three sacks and two pass breakups while playing in all 16 games (seven starts). Did not miss a regular season game for second-straight year.
- ILB Kenny Young: Starting alongside Reeder when Kiser was injured, made 52 total tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown while playing in all 16 games (six starts).
- LB Justin Hollins: Signed because of his familiarity with then-defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's scheme (both worked together in Denver), versatility to play either inside or outside linebacker and added value as a special teams contributor, tallied 28 total tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble while playing in all 16 games.
- OLB Terrell Lewis: Atrophy from a knee procedure he underwent in the preseason – due to infection concerns from a previous procedure – delayed 2020 third-round pick's debut until Week 5, then missed Weeks 12-15 as a precautionary approach to reduce swelling in his knee. Made five tackles (two for loss) and two sacks in the eight games he was active and healthy.
- OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Made 12 total tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games.
- OLB Justin Lawler: Spent 2020 season on injured reserve after sustaining a preseason foot injury.
- LB Derrick Moncrief (Reserve/Future): Signed in the offseason after spending 2017-19 playing in the Canadian Football League, spent most of the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
- LB Christian Rozeboom (Reserve/Future): Signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, spent the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
- LB Travin Howard: Spent 2020 season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn meniscus during training camp. Tendered as an exclusive rights free agent on March 4.
Scheduled to become a free agent
- OLB Leonard Floyd (unrestricted - Free Agent Spotlight): Produced career-high 10.5 sacks on one-year deal last season, also adding 55 total tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while starting in all 16 games.
- OLB Samson Ebukam (unrestricted - Free Agent Spotlight): A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, tallied 31 total tackles (five for loss) plus 4.5 sacks while starting opposite Floyd in 14 of 16 games.
