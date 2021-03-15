Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Offensive Line

In just two days, the new league year and free agency will officially get under way (March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time0.
Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.
The series concludes with a look at the offensive line:
Under contract
- Andrew Whitworth: Started nine games before sustaining a knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2020 regular season, but recovered in time to return for the Rams' playoff run.
- Rob Havenstein: Bounced back from an injury-shortened 2019 season by starting all 16 games at right tackle in 2020.
- Bobby Evans: Appeared in five games in 2020 while serving primarily as a backup.
- Austin Corbett: Started all 16 games at right guard and was a key component to the Rams' 10th-ranked rushing attack.
- Joe Noteboom: Initially started at left guard (first two games) before a calf injured landed him on injured reserve; however, he came off IR in time to hold down the starting left tackle spot while Whitworth healed over the final seven games of the regular season. Collectively started in nine of the 10 games he appeared in.
- David Edwards: Began the 2020 season as a backup before taking over as starting left guard in wake of Noteboom's calf injury, and kept that starting job the rest of the season. Appeared in all 16 games, making 14 starts.
- Jamil Demby: Spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Week 16 against the Seahawks but ended up being inactive.
- Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: The 2020 seventh-round pick was active for 13 of 16 games as a rookie, primarily playing on special teams.
- Coleman Shelton: Appeared in 15 games in 2020, then retained via one-year exclusive rights free agent tender on March 4.
- Brian Allen: Was inactive for 14 of 16 regular season games as he worked his way through a knee issue.
- Chandler Brewer: Opted out of the 2020 season due to being in the high risk category for COVID-19 with his history of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Scheduled to become a free agent
- Austin Blythe (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Started all 16 games at center for a Rams offensive line that tied with the Titans for sixth-fewest sacks allowed in the league last season (25).
Take a look back at top shots of the Rams offensive line from the 2020 season.