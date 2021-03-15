Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Offensive Line

Mar 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In just two days, the new league year and free agency will officially get under way (March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time0.

Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.

The series concludes with a look at the offensive line:

Under contract

  • Andrew Whitworth: Started nine games before sustaining a knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2020 regular season, but recovered in time to return for the Rams' playoff run.
  • Rob Havenstein: Bounced back from an injury-shortened 2019 season by starting all 16 games at right tackle in 2020.
  • Bobby Evans: Appeared in five games in 2020 while serving primarily as a backup.
  • Austin Corbett: Started all 16 games at right guard and was a key component to the Rams' 10th-ranked rushing attack.
  • Joe Noteboom: Initially started at left guard (first two games) before a calf injured landed him on injured reserve; however, he came off IR in time to hold down the starting left tackle spot while Whitworth healed over the final seven games of the regular season. Collectively started in nine of the 10 games he appeared in.
  • David Edwards: Began the 2020 season as a backup before taking over as starting left guard in wake of Noteboom's calf injury, and kept that starting job the rest of the season. Appeared in all 16 games, making 14 starts.
  • Jamil Demby: Spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Week 16 against the Seahawks but ended up being inactive.
  • Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: The 2020 seventh-round pick was active for 13 of 16 games as a rookie, primarily playing on special teams.
  • Coleman Shelton: Appeared in 15 games in 2020, then retained via one-year exclusive rights free agent tender on March 4.
  • Brian Allen: Was inactive for 14 of 16 regular season games as he worked his way through a knee issue.
  • Chandler Brewer: Opted out of the 2020 season due to being in the high risk category for COVID-19 with his history of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Scheduled to become a free agent

  • Austin Blythe (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Started all 16 games at center for a Rams offensive line that tied with the Titans for sixth-fewest sacks allowed in the league last season (25).

PHOTOS: Best of Rams offensive linemen protecting the QB

Take a look back at top shots of the Rams offensive line from the 2020 season.

E_ABO_3498
1 / 62
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 62

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_9190
3 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_7155
4 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_2012
5 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
6 / 62

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_1734
7 / 62
ESNY_3271
8 / 62
ESNY_1761
9 / 62
E_TOWL91881
10 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9419
11 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL94341
12 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_1166
13 / 62
E_TOWL9220
14 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8082
15 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL89481
16 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9143
17 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8192
18 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8431
19 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9104
20 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8102
21 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6123
22 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7931
23 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6718 2
24 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5332
25 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5666
26 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4984
27 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4403
28 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4977
29 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3893 copy
30 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4196
31 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4339
32 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4285
33 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4137
34 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3338
35 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3181 2
36 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2733 2
37 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2310
38 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2321
39 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1400
40 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1651
41 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1312 2
42 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1440 2
43 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1281_1
44 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0953
45 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0718_2
46 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0807_1
47 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0615_1
48 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0649_1
49 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1112
50 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TKingSelects_63A7110
51 / 62
E_TOWL0231
52 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0047
53 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_SNY_1998
54 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Center (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
55 / 62

Center (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0588_1
56 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0001_2
57 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0024
58 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Rob Havenstein, Austin Corbett, Austin Blythe, David Edwards, and Joe Noteboom of the Los Angeles Rams huddle during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
59 / 62

Rob Havenstein, Austin Corbett, Austin Blythe, David Edwards, and Joe Noteboom of the Los Angeles Rams huddle during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_LS1_9276
60 / 62
E_SNY_0387
61 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E__JF20031
62 / 62
Jacob Funk/JacobFunk2021
