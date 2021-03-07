Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Running Back

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.
Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.
The series continues with a look at the running backs:
Under contract
- Cam Akers: No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 draft led the Rams in rushing attempts (145) and rushing yards (625) as a rookie despite missing three games due to injury. Also chipped in 11 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.
- Darrell Henderson Jr.: Tied with Malcolm Brown for most rushing touchdowns on the team (five) and finished second in rushing attempts (138) and rushing yards (624), also contributing 16 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. On track to play all 16d regular season games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Seahawks in Week 16.
- Xavier Jones: Undrafted free agent signee out of SMU who primarily contributed on special teams as a rookie.
- Raymond Calais: Signed off the Buccaneers practice squad prior to the start of the regular season to provide a boost to the kickoff return unit with his speed, returned seven kickoffs for 152 yards (long of 41) in four games. Placed on injured reserve near the end of the season with an undisclosed injury.
Scheduled to become a free agent
- Malcolm Brown (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): In addition to tying for the team lead in rushing touchdowns, also tallied 101 carries for 419 yards and 23 catches for 162 yards. Also held crucial roles as a leader for a young running back room and a valuable pass-blocker, especially when picking up blitzes.
