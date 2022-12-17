Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Packers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 17 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 15
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Packers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Packers defeating the Rams 23-16. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Packers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Packers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 15 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Packers to win 26-20, while Seth Walder predicted the Packers to win 23-16. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Jalen Ramsey being his own toughest critic in a season that hasn't been up to the Rams defensive back's standards
- NBC Sports' Peter King on quarterback Baker Mayfield's "movie script" first 48 hours with Rams
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on why the Rams don't need Mayfield to learn the entire playbook ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue evaluates the Rams' roster entering Week 15 (subscription required to read)
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News on how Mayfield and the Rams managed his wild first week with the team