Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Puka Nacua voted Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2

Sep 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Topping an already impressive Week 1 performance has led to more recognition for Rams wide receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿.

Nacua was voted Pepsi ZeroSugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2, the league announced Thursday. Fans voted for one of six players on NFL.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app to determine who would bring home the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 2.

Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. Those 15 catches were most in a single game by a rookie in NFL history and brought him 25 receptions through his first two games, which became the most-ever by a player in his first two career games in NFL history. It also set a franchise record for most by a rookie in their first two games.

Related Content

news

Rams agree to trade RB Cam Akers to Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. 
news

Rams DE Jonah Williams looks back on his long journey from practice squad to starter alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 103

Featured on episode 103 of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams looks back on the long journey he has taken from the Rams practice squad to becoming a defensive starter alongside Aaron Donald. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 Monday Night Football Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football showdown with Bengals in Week 3

An early preview of Monday night's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
news

McVay: Joe Noteboom sustained "deep bruise" on shoulder vs. 49ers; injury not expected to impact availability for Week 3 at Bengals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on offensive lineman Joe Noteboom coming out of Sunday's Week 2 game against the 49ers. 
news

Kyren Williams has second-straight, multi-touchdown game in Week 2

Rams running back Kyren Williams was a multi-purpose asset on offense in Week 2 against the 49ers en route to his second-consecutive game with multiple touchdowns. 
news

Puka Nacua reescribe varios récords de la NFL, pero los Rams se quedan cortos tras dar buena pelea a los 49ers | Resumen del partido

"Quedé muy satisfecho con muchas cosas", dice Sean McVay luego de un juego en el que la balanza se inclina en su contra por dos entregas de balón en la segunda mitad.
news

Puka Nacua appreciative of NFL rookie receiving records, but preferred it came in a win

For Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, team results supercede individual achievements.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford following the Rams' 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 30-23

Tight game through first three quarters sees 49ers pull away from Rams in the fourth in Week 2. 
Advertising