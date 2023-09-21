Puka Nacua voted Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2

Nacua was voted Pepsi ZeroSugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2, the league announced Thursday. Fans voted for one of six players on NFL.com/rookies , @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app to determine who would bring home the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 2.

Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. Those 15 catches were most in a single game by a rookie in NFL history and brought him 25 receptions through his first two games, which became the most-ever by a player in his first two career games in NFL history. It also set a franchise record for most by a rookie in their first two games.