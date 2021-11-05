Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald on Von Miller, Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Nov 04, 2021 at 07:11 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the Titans offense without running back Derrick Henry, teaming up with outside linebacker Von Miller and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I don't think you could change preparing for Tennessee because of what happened at running back." – Morris

  • Even with Derrick Henry out for Sunday's game after suffering a foot injury last week, Morris doesn't expect a drastic change in the Titans offensive philosophy.
  • "We don't want to fall victim to that," Morris said, pointing to lesser-known D'Ernest Johnson's explosive performance for the Browns two weeks ago against the Broncos.

"All three of those guys, it's a long, really long answer to say excited about them." – O'Connell

  • With DeSean Jackson getting waived and Tutu Atwell landing on season-ending Injured Reserve, the Rams will round out their depth at wide receiver with Jacob Harris, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.
  • "They all kind of do their own things from a skillset standpoint, and every single day they step out on this field, it's about growth and having the confidence to go make an impact," O'Connell said.

"I ain't stopped smiling yet." – Donald

  • Needless to say, Donald was pretty happy to see the Rams trade for Miller.
  • "I'm definitely pumped up about it. Add him to the mix, what he can bring, the type of player he is, it's huge," Donald said.

Related Content

news

"I can't stop smiling": Aaron Donald, Rams defense excited to add Von Miller to mix

Outside linebacker Von Miller's new Rams teammates react to his arrival and discuss the impact he'll have. 
news

Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as the Rams gear up for Sunday Night Football against the Titans in Week 9.
news

Von Miller: "They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that"

New Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is excited to help Los Angeles' defense continue to play at a high level and recreate a legendary era of franchise history. 
news

Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams ILB Ernest Jones to talk about his first career interception in his first NFL start, how excited he is to play with Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 74.
news

Acquiring Von Miller accomplishes team-building goal for Rams while addressing key position on defense

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay break down the trade for outside linebacker Von Miller and what it means for the defense and team as a whole. 
news

First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. 
news

McVay: Tutu Atwell to have season-ending shoulder surgery; updates on Travin Howard, Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darious Williams

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darious Williams as the Rams transition to Week 9 against the Titans.
news

Five things to know about new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller. Here are five things you should know about him. 
Advertising