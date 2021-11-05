From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald on Von Miller, Titans offense without Derrick Henry

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the Titans offense without running back Derrick Henry, teaming up with outside linebacker Von Miller and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I don't think you could change preparing for Tennessee because of what happened at running back." – Morris
- Even with Derrick Henry out for Sunday's game after suffering a foot injury last week, Morris doesn't expect a drastic change in the Titans offensive philosophy.
- "We don't want to fall victim to that," Morris said, pointing to lesser-known D'Ernest Johnson's explosive performance for the Browns two weeks ago against the Broncos.
"All three of those guys, it's a long, really long answer to say excited about them." – O'Connell
- With DeSean Jackson getting waived and Tutu Atwell landing on season-ending Injured Reserve, the Rams will round out their depth at wide receiver with Jacob Harris, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.
- "They all kind of do their own things from a skillset standpoint, and every single day they step out on this field, it's about growth and having the confidence to go make an impact," O'Connell said.
"I ain't stopped smiling yet." – Donald
- Needless to say, Donald was pretty happy to see the Rams trade for Miller.
- "I'm definitely pumped up about it. Add him to the mix, what he can bring, the type of player he is, it's huge," Donald said.