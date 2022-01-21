Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview Divisional Round at Buccaneers

Jan 20, 2022 at 06:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Ramsey's usage against the Buccaneers' top receiving weapons, running back Cam Akers' involvement in the offense, linebacker Ernest Jones being back at practice and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Jalen has got a big part of going with (Buccaneers wide receiver) Mike (Evans). He's going do some things on Mike. He's going to be able to move around, do some things that he's done for us all year." – Morris

  • Ramsey's versatility as a defensive back has been on display all season, and it will be especially important in the Rams' efforts to try to contain Evans and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski.
  • "We'll be able to get him off a little bit, do some different things," Morris said. "But certainly, his presence should be felt if we plan on having any success."

"He got some work against the Niners. But then to feel, coming off that game, like 'Okay, I'm back. I can go do this.' I even noticed another gear there against the Cardinals." – O'Connell

  • Akers was even more involved in the Rams offense in the Wild Card Round, tallying 95 yards from scrimmage (55 rushing yards plus a 40-yard catch).
  • O'Connell said he's been impressed with how Akers has transitioned right away into competitive environments against athletic and physical defenses, with Akers in some cases dishing that physicality out.

"It was definitely good to see him out there today. He looked good. (He) was flying around." – Donald

  • Jones officially returned to practice Thursday, the first step in potentially being activated off of Injured Reserve.
  • Donald said Jones "would be a great piece to have back out there, if he's able to go" on Sunday against the Bucs.

"We played with like a lot of energy out there. Even when things weren't going well, like that's something that just me personally, when I watch the film, I can see that." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey's biggest takeaway from the Ram's first meeting with the Bucs? How the defense maintained its high level of energy throughout the ups and downs of the game.
  • "And I like to point that out to my teammates to make sure that we do those things again, and then all the new things that we have to do, do those as well," Ramsey said.

