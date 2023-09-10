Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Zach Evans and Kevin Dotson among Rams' inactives for Week 1 at Seahawks

Sep 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SEATTLE – Rams running back ﻿Zach Evans﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿ are inactive for today's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Quarterback ﻿Stetson Bennett﻿ (right shoulder), offensive lineman ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿ and defensive end ﻿Desjuan Johnson﻿ are also inactive for Los Angeles. Bennett was already ruled out in advance of the contest.

For the Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is among their inactives after entering today's game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Stetson Bennett

RB Zach Evans

OL Kevin Dotson

OL Warren McClendon

DE Desjuan Johnson

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

CB Devon Witherspoon

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

SS Jamal Adams

G Anthony Bradford

G Ben Brown

LB Tyreke Smith

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford & more Rams players arrive to Lumen Field for season opener against Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford & more players as they arrive to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Advertising