Zach Evans and Kevin Dotson among Rams' inactives for Week 1 at Seahawks

SEATTLE – Rams running back Zach Evans and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson are inactive for today's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are also inactive for Los Angeles. Bennett was already ruled out in advance of the contest.
For the Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is among their inactives after entering today's game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Stetson Bennett
RB Zach Evans
OL Kevin Dotson
OL Warren McClendon
DE Desjuan Johnson
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
CB Devon Witherspoon
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
SS Jamal Adams
G Anthony Bradford
G Ben Brown
LB Tyreke Smith
