Rams 2017 draft class is playing a major role as the team readies for Super Bowl LIII

Still, to make it to a Super Bowl in just your second year in the league — that's a timeframe that each of those players certainly appreciate. And for each of these players in the 2017 draft class to contribute as they have is a credit to general manager Les Snead and the rest of the front office.

"That's what we wanted initially," Everett said of being a significant part of the franchise's turnaround. "We intended that — specifically my draft class, along with Samson, Josh, Cooper, and I, and along with the other guys. We wanted to make a statement. Our draft class came in, and we wanted to put an exclamation point that we were going to have some key roles here and we wanted to win, and we wanted to show that."

"It's just special that my class can be doing it so young. It didn't take long for us to get acclimated," Johnson said. "So it's just a special group and I tip my hat off to the organization for bringing us here."