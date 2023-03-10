Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks set

Mar 10, 2023 at 03:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2023 NFL Draft order is officially set and was unveiled by the league on Friday.

Including those four compensatory selections, the Rams currently have 10 total picks to work with in this year's NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 27-29 in Kansas City. That allotment lines up with what Rams general manager Les Snead projected they would have.

Here is where Los Angeles' current allotment falls:

  • Round 2: No. 36 overall
  • Round 3: No. 69 overall
  • Round 5: No. 167 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 171 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 182 overall
  • Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)
  • Round 6: No. 191 overall (from Green Bay Packers in trade for P Corey Bojorquez)
  • Round 7: No. 223 overall
  • Round 7: No. 251 overall (compensatory)
16x9-Draft Picks

