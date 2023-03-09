Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams awarded four compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded four compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the league announced Thursday.

Three of those compensatory picks will be in the fifth round (Nos. 167, 171 and 177 overall), while the fourth will be in the seventh round (No. 251 overall).

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula developed by the NFL management council that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Offensive lineman Austin Corbett, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, outside linebacker Von Miller, outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo and cornerback Darious Williams were the Rams' compensatory free agents lost last year, according to the NFL, while wide receiver Allen Robinson II was their compensatory free agent gained.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

