Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections as draft week arrives

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With the draft itself just three days away, final projections continue to feature EDGE options, with running back and quarterback popping up in some as well.
Here's a roundup of those predictions:
Date: April 24
Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer
The pick(s): South Carolina CB Cam Smith (Round 2, No. 53 overall via mock trade with Lions); Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore Round 3, No. 69 overall, pictured above); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall)
Notes: Smith (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made 27 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting 9 of 11 games played in 2022, missing some time due to a concussion. He also opted out of the Gamecocks' bowl game.
Adebawore (6-2, 282) registered 38 total tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 12 games for the Wildcats last season.
Hall (6-3, 254) logged 60 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 starts for the Tigers to earn First-Team All-SEC recognition.
Date: April 23
Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft analyst
The pick(s): Georgia Tech DE Keion White (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Washington State ILB Daiyan Henley (Round 3, No. 77 overall)
Notes: White (6-5, 285) had a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss (54 total tackles overall) and seven sacks for the Yellow Jackets last season while making 12 starts.
Bergeron (6-5, 318) started 11 games at left tackle for the Orange last season, earning Second-Team All-ACC recognition for his performance.
Henley (6-1, 225) recorded 106 tackles, second-most in the Pac-12, while starting all 12 games he played in to earn First-Team All-conference recognition.
Date: April 21
Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst
The pick(s): Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (Round 3, No. 77 overall)
Notes: Schmitz (6-3 1/2, 301) garnered First-Team All-Big Ten recognition for his performance across 12 starts for the Gophers.
Duncan started 23 games at left tackle across the last two seasons for the Terrapins.
Pappoe (6-6, 306) had 91 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games for the Tigers last year.