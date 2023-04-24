Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections as draft week arrives

Date: April 24

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): South Carolina CB Cam Smith (Round 2, No. 53 overall via mock trade with Lions); Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore Round 3, No. 69 overall, pictured above); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Smith (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made 27 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting 9 of 11 games played in 2022, missing some time due to a concussion. He also opted out of the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Adebawore (6-2, 282) registered 38 total tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 12 games for the Wildcats last season.

Hall (6-3, 254) logged 60 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 starts for the Tigers to earn First-Team All-SEC recognition.

Date: April 23

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Georgia Tech DE Keion White (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Washington State ILB Daiyan Henley (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: White (6-5, 285) had a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss (54 total tackles overall) and seven sacks for the Yellow Jackets last season while making 12 starts.

Bergeron (6-5, 318) started 11 games at left tackle for the Orange last season, earning Second-Team All-ACC recognition for his performance.

Henley (6-1, 225) recorded 106 tackles, second-most in the Pac-12, while starting all 12 games he played in to earn First-Team All-conference recognition.

Date: April 21

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Schmitz (6-3 1/2, 301) garnered First-Team All-Big Ten recognition for his performance across 12 starts for the Gophers.

Duncan started 23 games at left tackle across the last two seasons for the Terrapins.