Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections as draft week arrives

Apr 24, 2023 at 03:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the draft itself just three days away, final projections continue to feature EDGE options, with running back and quarterback popping up in some as well.

Here's a roundup of those predictions:

230424_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: April 24

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): South Carolina CB Cam Smith (Round 2, No. 53 overall via mock trade with Lions); Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore Round 3, No. 69 overall, pictured above); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Smith (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made 27 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting 9 of 11 games played in 2022, missing some time due to a concussion. He also opted out of the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Adebawore (6-2, 282) registered 38 total tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 12 games for the Wildcats last season.

Hall (6-3, 254) logged 60 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 starts for the Tigers to earn First-Team All-SEC recognition.

ESPN (subscription required to read)

Date: April 23

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Georgia Tech DE Keion White (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Washington State ILB Daiyan Henley (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: White (6-5, 285) had a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss (54 total tackles overall) and seven sacks for the Yellow Jackets last season while making 12 starts.

Bergeron (6-5, 318) started 11 games at left tackle for the Orange last season, earning Second-Team All-ACC recognition for his performance.

Henley (6-1, 225) recorded 106 tackles, second-most in the Pac-12, while starting all 12 games he played in to earn First-Team All-conference recognition.

CBS Sports

Date: April 21

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Schmitz (6-3 1/2, 301) garnered First-Team All-Big Ten recognition for his performance across 12 starts for the Gophers.

Duncan started 23 games at left tackle across the last two seasons for the Terrapins.

Pappoe (6-6, 306) had 91 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games for the Tigers last year.

Related Content

news

2023 Free Agency: A'Shawn Robinson signs with Giants

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is headed to the New York Giants.

news

2023 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the 2023 NFL Draft and follow along with each of the Los Angeles Rams' picks.

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in outside linebackers?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula details what the team looks for in those players.

news

Rams trade Allen Robinson II to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are trading wide receiver Allen Robinson II to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in defensive backs?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant discusses what the team looks for in those players.

news

Marquise Copeland: 'Great to be around the guys again, great to be around my coach again'

Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland is happy to be returning to the team after re-signing via a one-year deal.

news

This week in Rams draft prep: Quality control conversations with over-the-top scouts to further shape the board

In the second of a three-part series detailing the Los Angeles Rams' preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com dives into what happens during the third week of April.

news

Cam Akers moves forward to 2023

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers looks to build on what he took away from the highs and the lows of his 2022 season as the 2023 offseason program gets underway.

news

Ernest Jones wants to be voice of Rams' defense heading into third season

Third-year linebacker ready to take what he learned from playing alongside Bobby Wagner and apply it as a vocal leader of the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

news

From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Ernest Jones, Marquise Copeland and Cam Akers talk start of 2023 offseason program

Key quotes and notes from quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland and running back Cam Akers' Monday press conferences as the Los Angeles Rams kicked off their offseason program Monday.

news

Matthew Stafford looking forward to normal offseason experience in 2023: 'I definitely feel like I can go out there and compete and do everything I want to do'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to going through the 2023  offseason program healthy.

Advertising