Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections heading into free agency

Mar 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM
It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This edition comes out two days ahead of the start of the new league year and free agency, and continues to feature projections for tight ends, linebackers, offensive linemen and defensive backs.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions:

The Draft Network

Date: March 8

Expert: Jaime Eisner

The pick(s): Michigan CB D.J. Turner II (pictured above)

Notes: A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, Turner (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) led the Wolverines with 10 pass breakups in 14 starts and also chipped in 36 tackles and one interception. He took home the title of fastest prospect at this year's NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Date: March 11

Expert: Eddie Brown, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Wisconsin OL Joe Tippman (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Washington State LB Daiyon Henley (Round 3, No. 69 overall)

Notes: The 6-6, 315 Tippmann played in all 12 of the Badgers' games, starting at center, and produced the best run blocking grade of any Wisconsin offensive lineman last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also surrendered just one sack and five pressures over 338 pass blocking snaps. Though Tippman primarily played center, Brown has previously said his size and athleticism could allow him to play anywhere along the interior.

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: March 8

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (Round 2, No. 46 overall via projected trade back with Patriots), Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (Round 3, No. 69 overall)

Notes: Kraft (6-5, 254) posted 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2022, missing a portion of the season due to two partial lower-leg/ankle tears which required surgery. The previous year, he registered 65 catches for 773 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in a breakout 2021 season.

Williams (5-10, 192) started seven games at cornerback for the Orange before suffering a season-ending ACL tear against Notre Dame in October 2022. Despite the injury, he still managed to finish second on the team in interceptions (2) and pass breakups (3).

Advertising