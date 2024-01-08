Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2024 opponents finalized

Jan 07, 2024 at 04:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams' 2024 regular season opponents have been finalized.

In addition to its standard NFC West slate, the Rams will host the Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Raiders at SoFi Stadium. All told, Los Angeles will host five playoff teams.

After having an extra road game in 2023, the Rams return to having an extra home game in 2024 as part of the NFL's 17-game schedule formula. That additional home game is hosting the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place, presented by Hilton. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The full 2024 schedule, including dates and times of the games, will be announced in mid-May.

2024 Opponents-16x9 full

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

2024 Ticket and Suite Information

Fans can guarantee themselves access to each of these incredible home matchups next season at the best price with 2024 Season Tickets.

Learn more about the exclusive benefits of membership, including interest free monthly payment plans, stadium event presale access and more, by clicking here (https://www.therams.com/tickets/season-tickets) or be contacted regarding season ticket options by completing this form (https://rams.formstack.com/forms/contactmessl).

If you are looking for an elevated gameday experience for a group of 8 or more for a specific game, you can now secure priority access to the game and suite of your choice with a suite rental deposit (https://www.ramssuites.com/games/).

Additionally, fans looking to bring a group of 10 or more people to SoFi Stadium in 2024 can receive special benefits (based on the game and number of people) such as access to blocks of seats, discounted tickets, on-field experiences and more. Place a deposit for group tickets here (https://am.ticketmaster.com/rams/2024RamsGroupDeposits). Limited single game tickets will become available at the time of schedule release in mid-May.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Carson Wentz's late touchdown run, 2-point completion to Tutu Atwell lifts Rams to 21-20 road win over 49ers in Week 18

Timely playmaking by Carson Wentz, Tutu Atwell and their defense help Rams close out regular season with 21-20 road win over 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams to face Lions in Wild Card Round of playoffs

The Rams' playoff-opening opponent is set, along with the kickoff time and TV designation.
news

Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's rookie season has recorded yet another historic chapter. 
news

Joe Noteboom and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at 49ers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 18 regular season matchup

How to watch Rams at 49ers on Sunday, January 7, 2024. 
news

Los Rams cierran la temporada regular contra los 49ers en duelo de quarterbacks suplentes | Vista previa del partido

Con la mente en los playoffs, Sean McVay planea dejar fuera del partido a sus mayores estrellas y de todos modos buscar el triunfo en Santa Clara 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 18

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 18 regular season road game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 18

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Brett Maher 'excited' for second opportunity with Rams

Kicker Brett Maher is glad to be back with the Rams ahead of postseason play. 
news

Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams clash with rival 49ers in regular season finale | Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses what quarterback Carson Wentz' start in Week 18 may mean for his future in Horns, details just how much this Los Angeles Rams team has grown this season, and honors wide receiver Puka Nacua as he closes in on a couple astonishing rookie NFL records.
Advertising