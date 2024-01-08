Rams' 2024 opponents finalized

The Rams' 2024 regular season opponents have been finalized.
In addition to its standard NFC West slate, the Rams will host the Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Raiders at SoFi Stadium. All told, Los Angeles will host five playoff teams.
After having an extra road game in 2023, the Rams return to having an extra home game in 2024 as part of the NFL's 17-game schedule formula. That additional home game is hosting the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place, presented by Hilton. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The full 2024 schedule, including dates and times of the games, will be announced in mid-May.
HOME
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders
AWAY
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
New York Jets
2024 Ticket and Suite Information
Fans can guarantee themselves access to each of these incredible home matchups next season at the best price with 2024 Season Tickets.
Learn more about the exclusive benefits of membership, including interest free monthly payment plans, stadium event presale access and more, by clicking here (https://www.therams.com/tickets/season-tickets) or be contacted regarding season ticket options by completing this form (https://rams.formstack.com/forms/contactmessl).
If you are looking for an elevated gameday experience for a group of 8 or more for a specific game, you can now secure priority access to the game and suite of your choice with a suite rental deposit (https://www.ramssuites.com/games/).
Additionally, fans looking to bring a group of 10 or more people to SoFi Stadium in 2024 can receive special benefits (based on the game and number of people) such as access to blocks of seats, discounted tickets, on-field experiences and more. Place a deposit for group tickets here (https://am.ticketmaster.com/rams/2024RamsGroupDeposits). Limited single game tickets will become available at the time of schedule release in mid-May.