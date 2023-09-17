Cam Akers and Zach Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running backs Cam Akers and Zach Evans are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Warren McClendon Jr., as well as defensive end Desjuan Johnson.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Cam Akers
RB Zach Evans
OL Kevin Dotson
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
DE Desjuan Johnson
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Brandon Allen
OL Nick Zakelj
LB Jalen Graham
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
DL Kalia Davis
