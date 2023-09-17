Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers and Zach Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running backs ﻿Cam Akers﻿ and ﻿Zach Evans﻿ are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive linemen ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿ and ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿, as well as defensive end ﻿Desjuan Johnson﻿.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

RB Zach Evans

OL Kevin Dotson

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DE Desjuan Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Brandon Allen

OL Nick Zakelj

LB Jalen Graham

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

DL Kalia Davis

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Tyler Higbee, Aaron Donald & more Rams players arrive to SoFi Stadium for 2023 home opener against 49ers

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, quarterback Matthew Stafford & more players as they arrive to SoFi Stadium for their 2023 home opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Puka Nacua appreciative of NFL rookie receiving records, but preferred it came in a win

For Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, team results supercede individual achievements.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford following the Rams' 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 30-23

Tight game through first three quarters sees 49ers pull away from Rams in the fourth in Week 2. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
news

"Que todos jueguen a su mejor nivel": los Rams entienden la clase de reto que les espera este domingo contra los 49ers | Vista previa del partido

Luego de abrir la temporada con una estupenda victoria en Seattle, Los Ángeles tratará de dar su segunda sorpresa seguida al recibir a los poderosos San Francisco 49ers
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 2: Closely watching battle at line of scrimmage and offensive playmakers

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 2 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 2

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 16. 
news

Injury Report 9/15: Puka Nacua, Coleman Shelton, Russ Yeast and Ernest Jones questionable for Week 2 vs. 49ers; Nacua expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

After impressive debut, Rams & Niners clash in home opener | Week 2 Game Preview

In the Week 2 game preview, J.B. Long examines how vital it will be to keep the momentum going after Week 1's win, emphasizes the importance of keeping Matthew Stafford protected against a fierce San Francisco 49ers pass rush, and suggests that despite their youth, the young Los Angeles Rams secondary will be more than up to the task on Sunday at SoFi.
news

Friday notebook: McVay 'hopeful' for Week 5 return for Cooper Kupp; Puka Nacua will be questionable but expected to be ready to go vs. 49ers

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's Week 2 home game against the 49ers. 
news

Kobie Turner: NFL debut 'felt really good'

Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner put together a promising performance in his first NFL regular season game.
