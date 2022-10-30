Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers, Lance McCutcheon and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Week 8 vs. 49ers

Oct 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Cam Akers (personal) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Joining Akers and Brown as inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and tight end Kendall Blanton.

For the 49ers, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) are also inactive, though that was expected since they were already ruled out in advance of the contest.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

QB Bryce Perkins

CB Shaun Jolly

WR Lance McCutcheon

TE Kendall Blanton

DT Bobby Brown III

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Jauan Jennings

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DL Arik Armstead

LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Jason Verrett

DL Kemoko Turay

