Cam Akers, Lance McCutcheon and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Week 8 vs. 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Cam Akers (personal) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Joining Akers and Brown as inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and tight end Kendall Blanton.
For the 49ers, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) are also inactive, though that was expected since they were already ruled out in advance of the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Cam Akers
QB Bryce Perkins
CB Shaun Jolly
WR Lance McCutcheon
TE Kendall Blanton
DT Bobby Brown III
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Jauan Jennings
FB Kyle Juszczyk
DL Arik Armstead
LB Dre Greenlaw
CB Jason Verrett
DL Kemoko Turay