Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream Monday Night Football Week 4

Sep 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at 49ers Monday Night Football Week 4 regular season game on Monday, Oct. 3.

MATCHUP

The Rams (2-1) are on the road once again this week, heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers (1-2). Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, October 3, 2022 is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time nationally on ESPN and locally on Rams affiliate ABC7.

Including the playoffs, Monday's game will mark the 147th all-time meeting between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series 75-68-3. Los Angeles won the last meeting, a victory 20-17 on January 30, 2022 in the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Predict the action during the Rams-49ers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem/play!

Weekly prizes include:

  • 1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game
  • 2nd place - Autographed football
  • 3rd place - $150 Gift Card to the Rams Fan Shop
  • 4th place - NFL+ subscription for the 2022 season
  • 5th place - $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop

Season-long prizes include:

  • 1st place - Private suite for a Rams preseason game
  • 2nd Place - Pair of season tickets for 2023 season
  • 3rd place - 2 club seats with all-inclusive food and beverage to a future Rams game

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: ESPN and ABC7
  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Kurt Warner

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

