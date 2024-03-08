Rams add Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai to 2024 coaching staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams added to their 2024 coaching staff on Friday, hiring Sean Desai and Jerry Schuplinski as Senior Assistant coaches.

Desai most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he served as associate head coach and defensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Desai broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears, spending the 2013-18 seasons as a defensive quality control coach before coaching the safeties from 2019-20 and then being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021.

He began his coaching career at Temple, working as a graduate assistant from 2006-09 before being named outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2010. He then spent one season at Miami (Florida) as its assistant director of football operations in 2011 before becoming Boston College's running backs coach and special teams coordinator in 2012.

Schuplinski spent the previous two seasons on the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff, initially as a senior offensive assistant coach in 2022 before being named tight ends coach in 2023. Before then, he served as the New York Giants' quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2020-21) after one season as assistant quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins (2019) and six seasons on the New England Patriots' staff (offensive assistant 2013-15; assistant quarterbacks coach 2016-18). New England is where Schuplinski's NFL coaching career began.