 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams add Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai to 2024 coaching staff

Mar 08, 2024 at 11:15 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams added to their 2024 coaching staff on Friday, hiring Sean Desai and Jerry Schuplinski as Senior Assistant coaches.

Desai most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he served as associate head coach and defensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Desai broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears, spending the 2013-18 seasons as a defensive quality control coach before coaching the safeties from 2019-20 and then being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021.

He began his coaching career at Temple, working as a graduate assistant from 2006-09 before being named outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2010. He then spent one season at Miami (Florida) as its assistant director of football operations in 2011 before becoming Boston College's running backs coach and special teams coordinator in 2012.

Schuplinski spent the previous two seasons on the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff, initially as a senior offensive assistant coach in 2022 before being named tight ends coach in 2023. Before then, he served as the New York Giants' quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2020-21) after one season as assistant quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins (2019) and six seasons on the New England Patriots' staff (offensive assistant 2013-15; assistant quarterbacks coach 2016-18). New England is where Schuplinski's NFL coaching career began.

Prior to entering into the NFL, Schuplinski was a graduate assistant at John Carroll for two seasons (2000-01), the head coach at Trinity High School in Ohio (2002-06), and the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Case Western Reserve (2007-12).

Related Content

news

Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks have been finalized. 
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams' draft capital received a boost Friday, as they received four compensatory picks and one special compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams agree to terms with OL Kevin Dotson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal.
news

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announces key additions to executive team

Mike Neary named Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Development. Kevin Demoff named President of Team and Media Operations. 
news

Where Are They Now? Flipper Anderson

Willie "Flipper" Anderson played for the Rams from 1988-1994 and still holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game with 15 catches for 336 yards vs. the New Orleans Saints in 1989.
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do Rams projections look like post-combine?

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine a wrap, here's what the latest expert forecasts look like for the Rams.
news

Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & special teams captain Tim Tyrrell 

Former special teams captain Tim Tyrrell reflects back on his career with the Rams and how playing on special teams helped shape him into the player he was and the person he is today.
news

Combine still holds value to Rams coaches and personnel staff

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay shed light on what has become a familiar approach for the Rams with most coaches and personnel staff staying behind Los Angeles during the week of the annual NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Between cap space and expected draft capital, Rams back in position to be themselves, potentially take big swings in 2024

Rams head into 2024 free agency and NFL Draft with plenty of resources. 
news

Top Takeaways from GM Les Snead's NFL Combine Week press conference: Latest on Coleman Shelton and Kevin Dotson, backup QB spot and more 

Here's what we learned from Rams general Les Snead's press conference as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine continues. 
news

ARTICLE: Season Ticket Members get exclusive preview of 2024 from coaches, players and executives at Rams Revealed Live

Hosted inside YouTube Theater on the SoFi Stadium campus, Rams Revealed Live gave Season Ticket Members an exclusive opportunity to hear from Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and others as they continue planning for the 2024 season.
Advertising