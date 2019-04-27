Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams add OL David Edwards in late fifth round 

Apr 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams drafted offensive lineman David Edwards out of the University of Wisconsin with their late fifth round pick (No. 169).

EDWARDS169_2_PICKS_TEST_216x9

The second offensive lineman added to the Rams' roster out of the 2019 draft, Edwards is a 6-foot-6, 308-pound former First Team All-American, who started 31 games at right tackle for the Badgers in three seasons.

The Rams newest offensive lineman is a former high school quarterback and was originally recruited to Madison, Wisconsin as a tight end, before switching tackle after his freshman redshirt season.

Edwards missed the final three games of his Wisconsin career, dealing a nagging shoulder injury suffered in camp, but told the Los Angeles media that he hopes his proven ability to battle injury is a measure of his toughness.

"I hope that the Rams are able to see that they got a really good dude, a team guy that's willing to work his tail off for everybody in the building," Edwards said.

Edwards will join fellow fellow former Wisconsin right tackle Rob Havenstein in the Rams offensive line room.

Rams remaining 2019 draft picks

Seventh round No. 243, No. 251

PHOTOS: Meet OL David Edwards

The Los Angeles Rams select Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards with the 169th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) blocks during an NCAA College Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka)
1 / 9

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) blocks during an NCAA College Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 9

Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards looks around during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 / 9

Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards looks around during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 9

Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 31-14. (Photo by David Stluka)
5 / 9

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 31-14. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, center, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City. A loss at the Big House left Hornibrook and his teammates reassessing their goals. The playoffs are now out of reach for the 23rd-ranked Badgers after getting blown out at Michigan, though they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Win their last six regular season games, starting on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 against visiting Illinois, and the Badgers will go back to Indianapolis for the conference title game in December. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, file)
6 / 9

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, center, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City. A loss at the Big House left Hornibrook and his teammates reassessing their goals. The playoffs are now out of reach for the 23rd-ranked Badgers after getting blown out at Michigan, though they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Win their last six regular season games, starting on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 against visiting Illinois, and the Badgers will go back to Indianapolis for the conference title game in December. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, file)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, left, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
7 / 9

Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, left, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)
8 / 9

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)
9 / 9

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) during an NCAA College Football game against the Brigham Young University Cougars Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The Badgers won 40-6. (Photo by David Stluka)

David Stluka/2017 David Stluka
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run 

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run. 
news

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon onto his coaching staff. 
news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

Matthew Stafford: "So happy to be a world champ" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford caps off magical first season with Rams with Super Bowl LVI title. 
news

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

La gloria del Super Bowl para los Rams se escribió con una predicción de Sean McVay para la historia

Los Ángeles celebra el campeonato de la NFL, mientras que dentro de la organización de los Rams la conquista se disfruta de manera especial por el gran compañerismo y el premio definitivo para varias estrellas.
news

Perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl title to career achievements

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl champion to his decorated resume. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to winning Super Bowl LVI

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's postgame press conferences following their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's outstanding performance against the Bengals earned him Super Bowl LVI MVP honors. 
Advertising