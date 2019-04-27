Rams add OL David Edwards in late fifth round 

6 / 9

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, center, blocks Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City. A loss at the Big House left Hornibrook and his teammates reassessing their goals. The playoffs are now out of reach for the 23rd-ranked Badgers after getting blown out at Michigan, though they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Win their last six regular season games, starting on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 against visiting Illinois, and the Badgers will go back to Indianapolis for the conference title game in December. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, file)