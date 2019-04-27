Rams add OL David Edwards in late fifth round 

The Rams drafted offensive lineman David Edwards out of the University of Wisconsin with their late fifth round pick (No. 169).
The second offensive lineman added to the Rams' roster out of the 2019 draft, Edwards is a 6-foot-6, 308-pound former First Team All-American, who started 31 games at right tackle for the Badgers in three seasons.
The Rams newest offensive lineman is a former high school quarterback and was originally recruited to Madison, Wisconsin as a tight end, before switching tackle after his freshman redshirt season.
Edwards missed the final three games of his Wisconsin career, dealing a nagging shoulder injury suffered in camp, but told the Los Angeles media that he hopes his proven ability to battle injury is a measure of his toughness.
"I hope that the Rams are able to see that they got a really good dude, a team guy that's willing to work his tail off for everybody in the building," Edwards said.
Edwards will join fellow fellow former Wisconsin right tackle Rob Havenstein in the Rams offensive line room.
Rams remaining 2019 draft picks
Seventh round No. 243, No. 251
The Los Angeles Rams select Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards with the 169th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.