Rams agree to terms with kickers Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with kickers Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu.
MacGinnis, 24, most recently kicked for the XFL's Dallas Renegades and went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts. His 10 made field goals led the league, and he was one of two kickers in the XFL with a perfect success rate.
Hajrullahu, 29, spent the last six years kicking in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He made 47 of 55 field goal attempts last season for a success rate of 85.5 percent, including a career-long 56-yarder. Overall, Hajrullahu made 83.3 percent of his field goal attempts during his time in the CFL.