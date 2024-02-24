Rams agree to terms on one-year deal with WR Demarcus Robinson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the Los Angeles Rams' most valuable playmakers down the stretch of their 2023 season is back in the fold.
The Rams announced today that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal.
With a strong performance in the second half of the Rams' 2023 season, the 29-year-old Robinson logged 21 of his 26 receptions and 319 of his 371 yards to help L.A. clinch a playoff spot. It marked the eighth-straight season he has reached the playoffs, a streak that began when he first entered the league with the Chiefs.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He joined the Rams in the 2023 offseason as a free agent signing and will be here for the 2024 campaign.