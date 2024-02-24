 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms on one-year deal with WR Demarcus Robinson

Feb 23, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the Los Angeles Rams' most valuable playmakers down the stretch of their 2023 season is back in the fold.

The Rams announced today that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson

#15 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Florida

With a strong performance in the second half of the Rams' 2023 season, the 29-year-old Robinson logged 21 of his 26 receptions and 319 of his 371 yards to help L.A. clinch a playoff spot. It marked the eighth-straight season he has reached the playoffs, a streak that began when he first entered the league with the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He joined the Rams in the 2023 offseason as a free agent signing and will be here for the 2024 campaign.

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now? Torry Holt

Holt played for the Rams from 1999-2008. The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks second in team history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered running back and exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference ahead of 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Coaching staff additions and promotions, preparations for free agency and draft, more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference on Thursday about key promotions and plans for free agency and the draft. 
news

Sean McVay added to NFL Competition Committee

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been added to the NFL's Competition Committee. 
news

Rams release OL Brian Allen

The Los Angeles Rams have released offensive lineman Brian Allen.
news

Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has announced additions to his 20-member coaching staff for the 2024 season. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Updated Rams projections post-Super Bowl

Here are experts' latest projections with this year's scouting combine on the horizon and the 2024 NFL Draft first round order set.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Alaric Jackson reliable at left tackle for Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with offensive lineman and pending restricted free agent Alaric Jackson.
news

Order for first round of 2024 NFL Draft set; Rams slated to pick 19th overall

The NFL this week officially announced the order of the first round of this year's draft. 
news

Free Agent Spotlight: What's next for Rams and Brett Maher?

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with a look at pending unrestricted free agent Brett Maher.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: John Johnson III brought veteran experience and production in second stint with Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with defensive back and pending unrestricted free agent John Johnson III.
Advertising