Rams agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

May 04, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Wednesday announced they have agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those players are:

  • OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State
  • TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State
  • WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
  • OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
  • OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
  • IDL Dion Novil, North Texas
  • S Jairon McVea, Baylor
  • S Dan Isom, Washington State
  • CB TJ Carter, TCU
  • CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin
  • CB Duron Lowe, Liberty
  • IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice
  • OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State
  • TE Roger Carter, Georgia State
  • ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State
  • OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State
  • P Cameron Dicker, Texas

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2022 undrafted free agents

Take a look at the undrafted free agents that signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Oregon State OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) plays against Southern California during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 25

Oregon State OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) plays against Southern California during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 37-34 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 25

Oregon State OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 37-34 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Jose State OG Jack Snyder San Jose State offensive tackle Jack Snyder (55) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 25

San Jose State OG Jack Snyder

San Jose State offensive tackle Jack Snyder (55) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Jose State OG Jack Snyder San Jose State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Snyder (55) walks off the field during the an NCAA college football game against the the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 25

San Jose State OG Jack Snyder

San Jose State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Snyder (55) walks off the field during the an NCAA college football game against the the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
McNeese State TE Jamal Pettigrew
5 / 25

McNeese State TE Jamal Pettigrew

Instagram: @jamalp80
McNeese State TE Jamal Pettigrew
6 / 25

McNeese State TE Jamal Pettigrew

Instagram: @jamalp80
Montana State WR Lance McCutcheon Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
7 / 25

Montana State WR Lance McCutcheon

Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State WR Lance McCutcheon Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (86) makes a catch over South Dakota State cornerback Don Gardner (21) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
8 / 25

Montana State WR Lance McCutcheon

Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (86) makes a catch over South Dakota State cornerback Don Gardner (21) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OLB Brayden Thomas East quarterback EJ Perry (4), of Brown, looses the ball under pressure from West defensive end Brayden Thomas (92), of North Dakota State, during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
9 / 25

North Dakota State OLB Brayden Thomas

East quarterback EJ Perry (4), of Brown, looses the ball under pressure from West defensive end Brayden Thomas (92), of North Dakota State, during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Holy Cross OLB Benton Whitley
10 / 25

Holy Cross OLB Benton Whitley

Instagram: @bxwhitley
Holy Cross OLB Benton Whitley
11 / 25

Holy Cross OLB Benton Whitley

Instagram: @bxwhitley
Baylor S Jairon McVea Baylor safety Jairon McVea watches the Oklahoma State quarterback during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
12 / 25

Baylor S Jairon McVea

Baylor safety Jairon McVea watches the Oklahoma State quarterback during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor S Jairon McVea Safety Jairon McVea during Baylor's NFL Pro Day in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
13 / 25

Baylor S Jairon McVea

Safety Jairon McVea during Baylor's NFL Pro Day in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU CB T.J. Carter Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) attempts to fend off a tackle by TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
14 / 25

TCU CB T.J. Carter

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) attempts to fend off a tackle by TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU CB T.J. Carter Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) and TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) look for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
15 / 25

TCU CB T.J. Carter

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) and TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) look for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rice IDL Elijah Garcia Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) catches Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
16 / 25

Rice IDL Elijah Garcia

Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) catches Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rice IDL Elijah Garcia Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) throws a pass as Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
17 / 25

Rice IDL Elijah Garcia

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) throws a pass as Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State TE Roger Carter Georgia State tight end Roger Carter (5) runs during at an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
18 / 25

Georgia State TE Roger Carter

Georgia State tight end Roger Carter (5) runs during at an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State TE Roger Carter Georgia State tight end Roger Carter (5) scores a touchdown against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Bralen Trahan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
19 / 25

Georgia State TE Roger Carter

Georgia State tight end Roger Carter (5) scores a touchdown against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Bralen Trahan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State ILB Jake Hummel Iowa State linebacker Jake Hummel (35) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
20 / 25

Iowa State ILB Jake Hummel

Iowa State linebacker Jake Hummel (35) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Iowa State ILB Jake Hummel *
21 / 25

*Iowa State ILB Jake Hummel *

Florida State OLB Keir Thomas Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) tries to break free from a sack by Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
22 / 25

Florida State OLB Keir Thomas

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) tries to break free from a sack by Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Mary Schwalm/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State OLB Keir Thomas Team Kai quarterback Levi Lewis (14), of Louisiana-Lafayette, escapes from Team Aina defensive end Keir Thomas, right, of Florida State, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
23 / 25

Florida State OLB Keir Thomas

Team Kai quarterback Levi Lewis (14), of Louisiana-Lafayette, escapes from Team Aina defensive end Keir Thomas, right, of Florida State, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas P Cameron Dicker Texas' Cameron Dicker (17) kicks a filed goal against Kansas Stateduring the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 25

Texas P Cameron Dicker

Texas' Cameron Dicker (17) kicks a filed goal against Kansas Stateduring the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas P Cameron Dicker Texas kicker Cameron Dicker (04) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
25 / 25

Texas P Cameron Dicker

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker (04) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising