Rams agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Wednesday announced they have agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Those players are:
- OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State
- TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State
- WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
- OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
- OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
- IDL Dion Novil, North Texas
- S Jairon McVea, Baylor
- S Dan Isom, Washington State
- CB TJ Carter, TCU
- CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin
- CB Duron Lowe, Liberty
- IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice
- OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State
- TE Roger Carter, Georgia State
- ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State
- OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State
- P Cameron Dicker, Texas
Take a look at the undrafted free agents that signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2022 NFL Draft.