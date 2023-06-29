Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Jun 29, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams are adding to their defensive back room.

Los Angeles on Thursday agreed to terms with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

The 28-year-old Witherspoon most recently played for the Steelers, collecting 35 total tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions in 13 games (seven starts) over the last two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Witherspoon originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the 49ers out of the University of Colorado in 2017. He tallied 117 total tackles, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions (one returned for touchdown) in 47 games (33 starts) across his four seasons in San Francisco before joining the Steelers.

