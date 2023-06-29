Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The 28-year-old Witherspoon most recently played for the Steelers, collecting 35 total tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions in 13 games (seven starts) over the last two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Witherspoon originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the 49ers out of the University of Colorado in 2017. He tallied 117 total tackles, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions (one returned for touchdown) in 47 games (33 starts) across his four seasons in San Francisco before joining the Steelers.