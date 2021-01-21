Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with Raheem Morris to be team's new defensive coordinator

Jan 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator. Morris replaces Brandon Staley, who was named the Chargers' new head coach last Sunday.

Morris, 44, brings 19 years of NFL coaching experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball to the Rams. He most recently served as interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for their final 11 games of the 2020 season after spending the first five as their defensive coordinator. The 2020 season was Morris' sixth with Atlanta and first as its defensive coordinator.

In 2019, Morris began the season on the offensive side of the ball coaching wide receivers before taking over as the Falcons' secondary coach. Following that midseason switch, he helped Atlanta finish 6-2 over the final eight games, and its defense went from having the fewest takeaways in the first half of the season (4) to finishing with the second-most in the NFL (16) after Week 9. The Falcons' defense also improved from 32nd to 10th in sacks, 32nd to ninth in scoring efficiency, and 31st to sixth in redzone efficiency over the final eight weeks of the season.

Morris first joined the Falcons in 2015 as assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator. During that first season in Atlanta, Morris helped the Falcons defense allow the third-fewest total passing touchdowns in the NFL that season (19). He then transitioned over to the offensive side of the ball and served as assistant head coach/wide receivers coach for the next three and a half seasons.

Prior to joining the Falcons in 2015, Morris spent the 2012-14 seasons on the Washington Football Team's coaching staff as its defensive backs coach. Washington's defense finished tied for fifth in the NFL in takeaways with 31 in his first season. It also tied a league-high with 94 passes defensed and ranked fifth in the NFC with a 3.3 interception rate.

Before arriving in Washington, Morris spent three seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11). He was the youngest head coach in the NFL in 2009. In 2010, Tampa Bay finished 10-6, marking the best turnaround in franchise history after going 3-13 the previous season.

Morris began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for the Buccaneers in 2002, becoming a defensive assistant in 2003 before being promoted to assistant defensive backs coach (2004-05). After one season as Kansas State University's defensive coordinator (2006), he returned to Tampa Bay for the beginning of his second stint with the Bucs, starting out as their defensive backs coach (2007-08) before becoming their head coach. During that two-year span, Tampa Bay allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (170.5) and also ranked among the league leaders with 22 interceptions.

Morris is well-acquainted with Rams head coach Sean McVay, having previously worked together with Washington and the Buccaneers for a combined four seasons. Morris' second and final season as the Bucs defensive backs coach was the same year McVay was an offensive assistant for Tampa Bay (2008). The two also worked together for three seasons with the Washington Football Team from 2012-14 – McVay was in his second and third seasons coaching Washington's tight ends (2012 and 2013) and first as its offensive coordinator (2014) while Morris was Washington's defensive backs coach for each of those three seasons.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Here are five things you should know about new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. 
news

Rams agree to terms with Joe DeCamillis to be team's new special teams coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with Joe DeCamillis to be their new special teams coordinator.  
news

Rams offense's Top Five Plays from 2020 season

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com takes a look back at the offense's top five plays. 
news

Aaron Donald named PFWA 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the PFWA 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2020 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2020 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

Jalen Ramsey: "I feel like I probably had my best year in my NFL career thus far" 

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey says the 2020 season was his best yet in his young NFL career. 
news

Cam Akers reflects on rookie season: "I definitely feel like it went good, for the most part"

Despite dealing with injuries in the first and second halves of the season, Rams running back Cam Akers finished his first NFL season with a foundational performance. 
news

Rams sign 14 players to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 14 players to reserve/future contracts
news

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2020 All-NFL, All-NFC teams

The Professional Football Writers of America named Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to its 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC teams. 
news

McVay: "All things are up for evaluation" as offseason begins, but not in a rush to make decisions

As the Rams transition into the offseason, head Sean McVay will be taking a close look at all positions on the roster. 
news

Cam Akers and Van Jefferson finish rookie seasons strong

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson may have offered a glimpse of what's to come with their performances in Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers. 

Advertising