Rams agree to terms with RB Sony Michel

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams are bringing back a familiar face to their running back room.

Los Angeles on Tuesday agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.

The 28-year-old Michel most recently spent the 2022 season playing for the Chargers, recording 36 carries for 106 yards and nine catches for 53 yards in 10 games.

In his first stint with the Rams, Michel posted 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns, plus 21 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 17 games in Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots in late August. He was the focal point of a resurgent Rams run game in December that season had helped them go on a five-game win streak across Weeks 12-16, rushing for 497 yards and three touchdowns during that span.

The Georgia product originally entered the league as the No. 31 overall pick by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. He registered 535 carries for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns across three seasons and 38 games (28 starts) with the Patriots, plus 26 career receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.