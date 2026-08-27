Rams agree to trade RB Jarquez Hunter to Dolphins for WR Tutu Atwell

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams on Thursday agreed to trade running back Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell, pending a physical.

Atwell, 26, originally signed a 1-year deal with Miami in free agency on March 13. He became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year after his previous contract – a one-year deal he signed with Los Angeles in March 2025 – expired.

Through his first five NFL seasons - all with the Rams – Atwell recorded 105 receptions for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns while starting in 27 of 64 regular season games played, plus two receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown across four playoff games.

While he had just six receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown last season with L.A. across 10 games (four starts), the lack of production was due to a changing role as a result of the Rams leaning more into three tight end sets compared to the three wide receiver sets that had become a staple of their offense under head coach Sean McVay.

Atwell first entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Rams (57th overall) out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft.