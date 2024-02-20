Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff

Offense

Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Nick Caley

Caley will have added responsibilities in 2024, taking on the role of pass game coordinator – previously held by Zac Robinson, who was hired by the Falcons as their next offensive coordinator – in addition to his duties coaching the Rams' tight ends.

Offensive Assistant: Rob Calabrese

One of the new additions to the staff, Calabrese will enter his first season with the Rams as an offensive assistant after serving as the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach over the last three seasons (2021-23).

Prior to arriving in New York, Calabrese spent two seasons as the Denver Broncos' offensive quality control coach (2019-20). He also coached at the college level with stops at Wagner College (2016-18) and his alma mater, Central Florida (2014-15).

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Zak Kromer

Kromer continues in his role as assistant offensive line coach, a title he earned ahead of the 2023 season.

Prior to that role, he was an offensive assistant for two seasons. He has primarily worked with the offensive line in each of his eight seasons with the team so far. He and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber are the longest-tenured members of McVay's offensive staff, having been on it since 2017.

Quarterbacks Coach: Dave Ragone

Another new addition to the staff, Ragone joins Los Angeles after spending the previous three seasons serving as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator (2021-23). He fills the other role previously held by Robinson.

Before joining the Falcons, Ragone with the Chicago Bears for five seasons (2016-20); he coached the quarterbacks for four seasons before becoming the pass game coordinator in his final year with the team. Ragone also spent the 2015 season with the Washington Commanders as an offensive quality control coach – overlapping with the second of McVay's three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator. He broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a wide receivers coach for the Tennessee Titans (2011-12).

Ragone played three seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Houston Texans (2003-05).

Offensive Line Coach: Ryan Wendell

Wendell returns for his second season overseeing L.A.'s offensive line. In his first, he worked with a Rams unit that tied with the 49ers for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed (34) in the NFL in 2023 and saw starting left guard Steve Avila named to the Professional Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

Wide Receivers Coach: Eric Yarber

Entering his eighth season as wide receivers coach, Yarber joins Kromer as the longest-tenured member of McVay's offensive staff.

Last season, Yarber guided a Rams receiver group highlighted by Puka Nacua's record-setting season (new NFL rookie rookies for receptions and receiving yards) that led to Pro Bowl and Associated Press (AP) Second-Team All-Pro honors. Nacua also finished second in the AP's 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Running Backs Coach: Ron Gould

Returning for his second season overseeing the Rams' running backs, Gould was a key figure in Kyren Williams' breakout second season that saw Williams earn Pro Bowl and AP Second-Team All-Pro recognition after finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tying for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games.

Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist: Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase gets his first NFL coaching gig after coaching at the college level since 2015. Most recently, he held a variety of roles at Iowa State, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach (2023) and run game coordinator, running backs coach, and wide receivers coach (2021-22). He also coached the receivers for two seasons (2019-20) and the running backs for one season (2018).