Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has officially announced additions to his coaching staff for the 2024 season.
L.A. brings in seven new hires, and two returning coaches have been assigned new roles or responsibilities.
Here's more about each of those new coaches' backgrounds and experiences, as well as the returnees:
Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula
Shula was officially promoted to defensive coordinator on Feb. 2. He replaced Raheem Morris, who was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.
Most recently the Rams' inside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator, Shula has experience coaching every level of Los Angeles' defense and has been on staff since McVay's first season in 2017.
Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur
Mike LaFleur returns for his second season as L.A.'s offensive coordinator. Last year, he helped the Rams finish seven in the NFL in total yards of offense per game (359.3) and eighth in scoring offense (23.8 points per game).
Offense
Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Nick Caley
Caley will have added responsibilities in 2024, taking on the role of pass game coordinator – previously held by Zac Robinson, who was hired by the Falcons as their next offensive coordinator – in addition to his duties coaching the Rams' tight ends.
Offensive Assistant: Rob Calabrese
One of the new additions to the staff, Calabrese will enter his first season with the Rams as an offensive assistant after serving as the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach over the last three seasons (2021-23).
Prior to arriving in New York, Calabrese spent two seasons as the Denver Broncos' offensive quality control coach (2019-20). He also coached at the college level with stops at Wagner College (2016-18) and his alma mater, Central Florida (2014-15).
Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Zak Kromer
Kromer continues in his role as assistant offensive line coach, a title he earned ahead of the 2023 season.
Prior to that role, he was an offensive assistant for two seasons. He has primarily worked with the offensive line in each of his eight seasons with the team so far. He and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber are the longest-tenured members of McVay's offensive staff, having been on it since 2017.
Quarterbacks Coach: Dave Ragone
Another new addition to the staff, Ragone joins Los Angeles after spending the previous three seasons serving as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator (2021-23). He fills the other role previously held by Robinson.
Before joining the Falcons, Ragone with the Chicago Bears for five seasons (2016-20); he coached the quarterbacks for four seasons before becoming the pass game coordinator in his final year with the team. Ragone also spent the 2015 season with the Washington Commanders as an offensive quality control coach – overlapping with the second of McVay's three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator. He broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a wide receivers coach for the Tennessee Titans (2011-12).
Ragone played three seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Houston Texans (2003-05).
Offensive Line Coach: Ryan Wendell
Wendell returns for his second season overseeing L.A.'s offensive line. In his first, he worked with a Rams unit that tied with the 49ers for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed (34) in the NFL in 2023 and saw starting left guard Steve Avila named to the Professional Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.
Wide Receivers Coach: Eric Yarber
Entering his eighth season as wide receivers coach, Yarber joins Kromer as the longest-tenured member of McVay's offensive staff.
Last season, Yarber guided a Rams receiver group highlighted by Puka Nacua's record-setting season (new NFL rookie rookies for receptions and receiving yards) that led to Pro Bowl and Associated Press (AP) Second-Team All-Pro honors. Nacua also finished second in the AP's 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Running Backs Coach: Ron Gould
Returning for his second season overseeing the Rams' running backs, Gould was a key figure in Kyren Williams' breakout second season that saw Williams earn Pro Bowl and AP Second-Team All-Pro recognition after finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tying for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games.
Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist: Nate Scheelhaase
Scheelhaase gets his first NFL coaching gig after coaching at the college level since 2015. Most recently, he held a variety of roles at Iowa State, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach (2023) and run game coordinator, running backs coach, and wide receivers coach (2021-22). He also coached the receivers for two seasons (2019-20) and the running backs for one season (2018).
Prior to Iowa State, he was on staff at his alma mater Illinois (2015-17), starting out as the assistant director of football operations and running backs coach (2017) before serving as an offensive assistant the final two seasons (2016-17).
Defense
Safeties Coach: Chris Beake
Beake enters his second season working with the Rams' secondary and third on the Rams' defensive staff overall. Prior to coaching the secondary last season, he coached Los Angeles' inside linebackers.
Assistant Defensive Line Coach: A.C. Carter
Carter returns for his second season working with the Rams' defensive line, holding the same title as he did in 2023.
Working with then-run game coordinator/defensive line coach Eric Henderson, Carter helped 2023 third-round pick and nose tackle Kobie Turner tie defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine on his way to finishing third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Outside Linebackers Coach: Joe Coniglio
Coniglio will enter his second season working with L.A.'s outside linebackers. His first was highlighted by helping 2023 third-round pick Byron Young finish with eight sacks, second-most among all rookies last season behind Turner.
Defensive Assistant: Mike Harris
Primarily working with the secondary, Harris will enter his second season as a defensive assistant for the Rams. Defensive backs accounted for nine of Los Angeles' 10 interceptions last season, led by three each from Jordan Fuller and Ahkello Witherspoon.
Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator: Giff Smith
Smith is another new addition to the staff, replacing Henderson, who was hired by USC as its co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/run game coordinator last month.
Smith most recently spent the previous eight seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2016-23), coaching outside linebackers for the past two seasons and serving as their interim head coach to close out the 2023 season. Prior to those roles, he coached defensive line for the Chargers for six seasons (2016-21), the Tennessee Titans for two seasons (2014-15), and the Buffalo Bills for three seasons (2010-12).
Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks in 210, Smith spent time at the collegiate level with stops at Arkansas (1991-93), Georgia (1994-95), Georgia Southern (1996-98), Tulane (1999-03), and Georgia Tech (2004-09).
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Aubrey Pleasant
Currently in his second stint with the Rams, Pleasant enters the 2024 season in his second year as defensive backs/pass game coordinator for the team. Last season, Fuller and Witherspoon both tied their single-season career highs for interceptions (3).
Inside Linebackers Coach: Greg Williams
Williams is another new addition to the staff, arriving in Los Angeles after serving as the Green Bay Packers' pass game coordinator last season.
Prior to his stint with the Packers, Williams coached the Arizona Cardinals' cornerbacks for four seasons (2019-22) and guided defensive backs for the Denver Broncos for one season (2018) as well as the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons (2016-17).
He broke into the NFL coaching ranks as the Chargers' assistant linebackers coach (2009-12), holding that role for four seasons before serving as their assistant secondary coach for three seasons (2013-15).
Before joining the Chargers, Williams coached at the college level with stops at Pittsburgh (2008), Arkansas Tech (2006-07), College of DuPage (2004-05), and Arizona State (2003).
Special Teams
Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn
Blackburn returns for his second season overseeing the Rams' special teams. Rookie punter Ethan Evans finished the 2023 regular season averaging the 10th-most yards per punt in the NFL (49.2) and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors for Week 11 after averaging 52.6 yards per punt across five punts with a long of 65 in L.A.'s 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Assistant Special Teams Coach: Chili Davis
A new addition to the Rams' staff, Davis joins it for his first NFL coaching job after serving as special teams quality control coach for Kansas State in 2023.
Prior to Kansas State, he was the special teams coordinator for Florida A&M in 2022 after serving as a special teams analyst for Washington in 2021. Before Washington, he was on New Mexico State's coaching staff for four seasons, first as a graduate assistant (2017) before coaching inside receivers and tight ends for three years (2018-20).
He began his coaching career at his alma mater Campbell as an assistant to the head coach, special teams and offensive quality control coach and as a video coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons before moving on to become a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech in 2015 and cornerbacks coach at Fordham in 2016.
Other
Game Management Coordinator: John Streicher
Streicher arrives in L.A. as game management coordinator after serving in various roles with the Tennessee Titans over the last six seasons.
Most recently, he was Tennessee's director of football administration in 2023 after serving as football development coordinator from 2020-22 and assistant to the head coach from 2018-19.
Prior to his time with the Titans, Streicher served as Texas State's director of football operations for two seasons (2016-17). Before then, he spent two seasons at James Madison, first as a special assistant to the head coach (2014) and later director of football operations and player personnel (2015).
