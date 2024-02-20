 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff

Feb 20, 2024 at 10:45 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has officially announced additions to his coaching staff for the 2024 season.

L.A. brings in seven new hires, and two returning coaches have been assigned new roles or responsibilities.

Here's more about each of those new coaches' backgrounds and experiences, as well as the returnees:

Coaches-update24-16x9

Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula

Shula was officially promoted to defensive coordinator on Feb. 2. He replaced Raheem Morris, who was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.

Most recently the Rams' inside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator, Shula has experience coaching every level of Los Angeles' defense and has been on staff since McVay's first season in 2017.

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Mike LaFleur returns for his second season as L.A.'s offensive coordinator. Last year, he helped the Rams finish seven in the NFL in total yards of offense per game (359.3) and eighth in scoring offense (23.8 points per game).

Offense

Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Nick Caley

Caley will have added responsibilities in 2024, taking on the role of pass game coordinator – previously held by Zac Robinson, who was hired by the Falcons as their next offensive coordinator – in addition to his duties coaching the Rams' tight ends.

Offensive Assistant: Rob Calabrese

One of the new additions to the staff, Calabrese will enter his first season with the Rams as an offensive assistant after serving as the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach over the last three seasons (2021-23).

Prior to arriving in New York, Calabrese spent two seasons as the Denver Broncos' offensive quality control coach (2019-20). He also coached at the college level with stops at Wagner College (2016-18) and his alma mater, Central Florida (2014-15).

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Zak Kromer

Kromer continues in his role as assistant offensive line coach, a title he earned ahead of the 2023 season.

Prior to that role, he was an offensive assistant for two seasons. He has primarily worked with the offensive line in each of his eight seasons with the team so far. He and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber are the longest-tenured members of McVay's offensive staff, having been on it since 2017.

Quarterbacks Coach: Dave Ragone

Another new addition to the staff, Ragone joins Los Angeles after spending the previous three seasons serving as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator (2021-23). He fills the other role previously held by Robinson.

Before joining the Falcons, Ragone with the Chicago Bears for five seasons (2016-20); he coached the quarterbacks for four seasons before becoming the pass game coordinator in his final year with the team. Ragone also spent the 2015 season with the Washington Commanders as an offensive quality control coach – overlapping with the second of McVay's three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator. He broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a wide receivers coach for the Tennessee Titans (2011-12).

Ragone played three seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Houston Texans (2003-05).

Offensive Line Coach: Ryan Wendell

Wendell returns for his second season overseeing L.A.'s offensive line. In his first, he worked with a Rams unit that tied with the 49ers for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed (34) in the NFL in 2023 and saw starting left guard Steve Avila named to the Professional Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

Wide Receivers Coach: Eric Yarber

Entering his eighth season as wide receivers coach, Yarber joins Kromer as the longest-tenured member of McVay's offensive staff.

Last season, Yarber guided a Rams receiver group highlighted by Puka Nacua's record-setting season (new NFL rookie rookies for receptions and receiving yards) that led to Pro Bowl and Associated Press (AP) Second-Team All-Pro honors. Nacua also finished second in the AP's 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Running Backs Coach: Ron Gould

Returning for his second season overseeing the Rams' running backs, Gould was a key figure in Kyren Williams' breakout second season that saw Williams earn Pro Bowl and AP Second-Team All-Pro recognition after finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tying for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games.

Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist: Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase gets his first NFL coaching gig after coaching at the college level since 2015. Most recently, he held a variety of roles at Iowa State, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach (2023) and run game coordinator, running backs coach, and wide receivers coach (2021-22). He also coached the receivers for two seasons (2019-20) and the running backs for one season (2018).

Prior to Iowa State, he was on staff at his alma mater Illinois (2015-17), starting out as the assistant director of football operations and running backs coach (2017) before serving as an offensive assistant the final two seasons (2016-17).

Defense

Safeties Coach: Chris Beake

Beake enters his second season working with the Rams' secondary and third on the Rams' defensive staff overall. Prior to coaching the secondary last season, he coached Los Angeles' inside linebackers.

Assistant Defensive Line Coach: A.C. Carter

Carter returns for his second season working with the Rams' defensive line, holding the same title as he did in 2023.

Working with then-run game coordinator/defensive line coach Eric Henderson, Carter helped 2023 third-round pick and nose tackle Kobie Turner tie defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine on his way to finishing third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Outside Linebackers Coach: Joe Coniglio

Coniglio will enter his second season working with L.A.'s outside linebackers. His first was highlighted by helping 2023 third-round pick Byron Young finish with eight sacks, second-most among all rookies last season behind Turner.

Defensive Assistant: Mike Harris

Primarily working with the secondary, Harris will enter his second season as a defensive assistant for the Rams. Defensive backs accounted for nine of Los Angeles' 10 interceptions last season, led by three each from Jordan Fuller and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator: Giff Smith

Smith is another new addition to the staff, replacing Henderson, who was hired by USC as its co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/run game coordinator last month.

Smith most recently spent the previous eight seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2016-23), coaching outside linebackers for the past two seasons and serving as their interim head coach to close out the 2023 season. Prior to those roles, he coached defensive line for the Chargers for six seasons (2016-21), the Tennessee Titans for two seasons (2014-15), and the Buffalo Bills for three seasons (2010-12).

Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks in 210, Smith spent time at the collegiate level with stops at Arkansas (1991-93), Georgia (1994-95), Georgia Southern (1996-98), Tulane (1999-03), and Georgia Tech (2004-09).

Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Aubrey Pleasant

Currently in his second stint with the Rams, Pleasant enters the 2024 season in his second year as defensive backs/pass game coordinator for the team. Last season, Fuller and Witherspoon both tied their single-season career highs for interceptions (3).

Inside Linebackers Coach: Greg Williams

Williams is another new addition to the staff, arriving in Los Angeles after serving as the Green Bay Packers' pass game coordinator last season.

Prior to his stint with the Packers, Williams coached the Arizona Cardinals' cornerbacks for four seasons (2019-22) and guided defensive backs for the Denver Broncos for one season (2018) as well as the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons (2016-17).

He broke into the NFL coaching ranks as the Chargers' assistant linebackers coach (2009-12), holding that role for four seasons before serving as their assistant secondary coach for three seasons (2013-15).

Before joining the Chargers, Williams coached at the college level with stops at Pittsburgh (2008), Arkansas Tech (2006-07), College of DuPage (2004-05), and Arizona State (2003).

Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn

Blackburn returns for his second season overseeing the Rams' special teams. Rookie punter Ethan Evans finished the 2023 regular season averaging the 10th-most yards per punt in the NFL (49.2) and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors for Week 11 after averaging 52.6 yards per punt across five punts with a long of 65 in L.A.'s 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Assistant Special Teams Coach: Chili Davis

A new addition to the Rams' staff, Davis joins it for his first NFL coaching job after serving as special teams quality control coach for Kansas State in 2023. 

Prior to Kansas State, he was the special teams coordinator for Florida A&M in 2022 after serving as a special teams analyst for Washington in 2021. Before Washington, he was on New Mexico State's coaching staff for four seasons, first as a graduate assistant (2017) before coaching inside receivers and tight ends for three years (2018-20). 

He began his coaching career at his alma mater Campbell as an assistant to the head coach, special teams and offensive quality control coach and as a video coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons before moving on to become a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech in 2015 and cornerbacks coach at Fordham in 2016.

Other

Game Management Coordinator: John Streicher

Streicher arrives in L.A. as game management coordinator after serving in various roles with the Tennessee Titans over the last six seasons. 

Most recently, he was Tennessee's director of football administration in 2023 after serving as football development coordinator from 2020-22 and assistant to the head coach from 2018-19. 

Prior to his time with the Titans, Streicher served as Texas State's director of football operations for two seasons (2016-17). Before then, he spent two seasons at James Madison, first as a special assistant to the head coach (2014) and later director of football operations and player personnel (2015).

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams' 2024 coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is gearing up for the 2024 season. Look through photos to meet the new and returning coaches!

Sean McVay | Head Coach
1 / 65

Sean McVay | Head Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Sean McVay | Head Coach
2 / 65

Sean McVay | Head Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Sean McVay | Head Coach
3 / 65

Sean McVay | Head Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Sean McVay | Head Coach
4 / 65

Sean McVay | Head Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator
5 / 65

Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator
6 / 65

Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator
7 / 65

Mike LaFleur | Offensive Coordinator

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator
8 / 65

Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator
9 / 65

Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator
10 / 65

Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator
11 / 65

Chris Shula | Defensive Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator
12 / 65

Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator
13 / 65

Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator
14 / 65

Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator
15 / 65

Chase Blackburn | Special Teams Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chris Beake | Secondary Coach
16 / 65

Chris Beake | Secondary Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chris Beake | Secondary Coach
17 / 65

Chris Beake | Secondary Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Chris Beake | Secondary Coach
18 / 65

Chris Beake | Secondary Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach
19 / 65

Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach
20 / 65

Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach
21 / 65

Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach
22 / 65

Nick Caley | Tight Ends Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach
23 / 65

AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach
24 / 65

AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach
25 / 65

AC Carter | Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach
26 / 65

Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach
27 / 65

Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach
28 / 65

Joe Coniglio | Outside Linebackers Coach

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/2023 © Los Angeles Rams
Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach
29 / 65

Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach
30 / 65

Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach

Bryce Todd /LA Rams
Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach
31 / 65

Ron Gould | Running Backs Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant
32 / 65

Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant
33 / 65

Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant
34 / 65

Mike Harris | Defensive Assistant

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach
35 / 65

Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Mackenzie Hudson/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach
36 / 65

Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach
37 / 65

Zak Kromer | Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator
38 / 65

Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator
39 / 65

Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator
40 / 65

Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator
41 / 65

Aubrey Pleasant | Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator

Bryce Todd /LA Rams
Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach
42 / 65

Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach
43 / 65

Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach
44 / 65

Ryan Wendell | Offensive Line Coach

Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach
45 / 65

Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach
46 / 65

Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach

Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach
47 / 65

Eric Yarber | Wide Receivers Coach

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Dave Ragone | Quarterbacks Coach
48 / 65

Dave Ragone | Quarterbacks Coach

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dave Ragone | Quarterbacks Coach
49 / 65

Dave Ragone | Quarterbacks Coach

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator
50 / 65

Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator
51 / 65

Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator
52 / 65

Giff Smith | Defensive Line / Run Game Coordinator

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach
53 / 65

Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach

Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach
54 / 65

Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach
55 / 65

Greg Williams | Inside Linebackers Coach

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator
56 / 65

John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator
57 / 65

John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator
58 / 65

John Streicher | Game Management Coordinator

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chili Davis | Assistant Special Teams Coach
59 / 65

Chili Davis | Assistant Special Teams Coach

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Chili Davis | Assistant Special Teams Coach
60 / 65

Chili Davis | Assistant Special Teams Coach

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Rob Calabrese | Offensive Assistant
61 / 65

Rob Calabrese | Offensive Assistant

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rob Calabrese | Offensive Assistant
62 / 65

Rob Calabrese | Offensive Assistant

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist
63 / 65

Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist
64 / 65

Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist
65 / 65

Nate Scheelhaase | Offensive Assistant / Pass Game Specialist

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Updated Rams projections post-Super Bowl

Here are experts' latest projections with this year's scouting combine on the horizon and the 2024 NFL Draft first round order set.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Alaric Jackson reliable at left tackle for Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with offensive lineman and pending restricted free agent Alaric Jackson.
news

Order for first round of 2024 NFL Draft set; Rams slated to pick 19th overall

The NFL this week officially announced the order of the first round of this year's draft. 
news

Free Agent Spotlight: What's next for Rams and Brett Maher?

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with a look at pending unrestricted free agent Brett Maher.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: John Johnson III brought veteran experience and production in second stint with Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with defensive back and pending unrestricted free agent John Johnson III.
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams lineman & Super Bowl XXXIV champion Tom Nutten

Former Rams offensive lineman Tom Nutten reflects back on a long and winding road to the NFL, how that helped shape him into the player he became, and the everlasting memories created from Super Bowl XXXIV.  
news

Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner reflect on NFL Honors experience, postseason recognition from rookie seasons

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and nose tackle Kobie Turner were in Las Vegas as part of being finalists for their respective Associated Press Rookie of the Year awards. 
news

Matthew Stafford finishes fourth in AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished fourth in Associated Press 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting; the award went to Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. 
news

Kobie Turner finishes third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner finished third in Associated Press 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting; the award went to Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Carson Wentz offered veteran experience and came through in important Week 18 game

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with quarterback and pending unrestricted free agent Carson Wentz.
news

NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

Here's how you can watch this year's NFL Honors, and see which awards Rams players are finalists for.
Advertising