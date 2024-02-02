 Skip to main content
Rams promote Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

Feb 02, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have promoted Chris Shula to defensive coordinator.

Shula, 37, succeeds Raheem Morris, who was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.

Recently completing his seventh season on the Rams coaching staff and ninth year coaching in the NFL overall, Shula takes over the role of defensive coordinator after serving as linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator in 2023. Linebacker Ernest Jones had a career year this past season, breaking James Laurinitis' single-season franchise record with a team-high 145 total tackles.

Shula began his time on Rams head coach Sean McVay's staff in 2017 as an assistant linebackers coach, holding that role for two years before spending another pair of seasons coaching L.A.'s outside linebackers in 2019 and 2020. He returned to coaching the linebackers in 2021 before shifting over to defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator in 2022.

The 2021 season was highlighted by Jones becoming an impact contributor as a rookie under Shula's guidance, with Jones recording 58 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups and six quarterback pressures. While coaching the defensive backs in 2022, Shula helped guide a Rams secondary that recorded 12 interceptions; Los Angeles had 16 total that season which tied for seventh-most in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Rams, the Miami (Ohio) product first broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive quality control coach for the San Diego Chargers in 2015 and 2016.

