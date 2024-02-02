Rams promote Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have promoted Chris Shula to defensive coordinator.

Shula, 37, succeeds Raheem Morris, who was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.

Recently completing his seventh season on the Rams coaching staff and ninth year coaching in the NFL overall, Shula takes over the role of defensive coordinator after serving as linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator in 2023. Linebacker Ernest Jones had a career year this past season, breaking James Laurinitis' single-season franchise record with a team-high 145 total tackles.

Shula began his time on Rams head coach Sean McVay's staff in 2017 as an assistant linebackers coach, holding that role for two years before spending another pair of seasons coaching L.A.'s outside linebackers in 2019 and 2020. He returned to coaching the linebackers in 2021 before shifting over to defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator in 2022.

The 2021 season was highlighted by Jones becoming an impact contributor as a rookie under Shula's guidance, with Jones recording 58 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups and six quarterback pressures. While coaching the defensive backs in 2022, Shula helped guide a Rams secondary that recorded 12 interceptions; Los Angeles had 16 total that season which tied for seventh-most in the NFL.