Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

The Rams reduced their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. Here's a position-by-position look at Los Angeles' first 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

Italicized names = rookies

QUARTERBACKS (2): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett

The Rams choose to keep two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster for the first time since 2020.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans

Los Angeles will have four running backs on its 53-man roster for the second-straight year.

Akers and Williams return. Rivers, who was signed to the Rams' practice squad in mid-September last year before being promoted to the active roster on Nov. 26 and appeared in nine games, is also back.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson

It was reasonable to think seven receivers could've potentially been kept based on the way both Robinson and Tyler Johnson performed throughout training camp and the preseason, but Los Angeles opted for six instead. Jefferson, Atwell and Nacua all shined during joint practices.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long, Davis Allen

The Rams have four tight ends on the initial 53-man roster for the first time since 2021, though Jacob Harris later moved to wide receiver that year. The Rams carried four true tight ends on their initial 53-man roster for 2020.

After carrying two last year, the Rams added Long to the mix via the Jalen Ramsey trade with the Dolphins this spring and Allen via the draft.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Alaric Jackson, Rob Havenstein, Steve Avila, Warren McClendon Jr., Zachary Thomas, Kevin Dotson

Los Angeles goes heavy on the offensive line this year, carrying 10 on the initial 53-man roster for the first time since 2020.

It's the the third time ever in the McVay era the Rams have carried double-digit offensive linemen on the initial 53, also carrying 10 entering the 2017 regular season.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7): Aaron Donald, Jonah Wiliams, Larrell Murchison, Bobby Brown III, Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Desjuan Johnson

Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson were key departures, but the Rams still have multiple players – regardless of previous scope of playing time – with experience in their current defensive system between Donald, Williams, Murchison, Brown III, and Brown IV.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Michael Hoecht, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Zach VanValkenburg, Ochaun Mathis

Compared to last year's initial 53-man roster, this position group has arguably the most turnover.

Last year, it consisted of Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas.

A year later, it's Hoecht (switched from defensive tackle late in the 2022 season), rookies Young, Hampton and Mathis, plus VanValkenburg, who spent the 2022 season on the Rams' practice squad.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3): Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel

Minus Bobby Wagner, the Rams otherwise carry over the same inside linebacker group as they had on last year's initial 53-man roster.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10): Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Tomlinson, Shaun Jolly, Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, John Johnson III, Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor II

A few new (or somewhat new, in the case of Johnson's return,) faces in this group between Witherspoon, Tomlinson, and Taylor. Jolly is on the active roster after spending the majority of the 2022 season on Los Angeles' practice squad, though he did appear in two games. He and Durant were getting work at the star position throughout OTAs and training camp.

Of the 10 defensive backs on the initial 53-man roster, eight have game experience – the exceptions being rookies Tomlinson and Taylor.

SPECIALISTS (2): Ethan Evans (punter), Alex Ward (long snapper)