Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chargers preseason game on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams take on the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the road team. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 14, 2021, a 13-6 victory for the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)

KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below) Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano

Andrew Siciliano Color Analysts: Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth

Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval

Preseason TV:

ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles

KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM

KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA

KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA

KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA

KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA

KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA

KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI

KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV

KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK

KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK

KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

Rams official app for iOS devices

Club mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA