Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek, Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football vs. Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Ben Skowronek and quarterback Bryce Perkins are among the Rams' inactives for Sunday night's game against the Bears at SoFi Stadium. They are joined by safety JuJu Hughes, defensive back J.R. Reed, offensive lineman AJ Jackson and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.
Skowronek (forearm) had entered the game listed as doubtful. While Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday it was possible they would activate three quarterbacks, ultimately they did not with Perkins being inactive.
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Justin Lawler and defensive back Tyler Hall are activate after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster.
For the Bears, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle) is inactive after being ruled out on Saturday. He was originally listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), who was questionable for Sunday night's game, is also inactive.
Linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back), linebacker Robert Quinn (back), safety Deon Bush (shoulder), safety Eddie Jackson (wrist), long snapper Patrick Scales (ankle) and safety Tashaun Gipson (back) are all active for Chicago after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Below are the complete list of inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S JuJu Hughes
DB J.R. Reed
OL Alaric Jackson
WR Ben Skowronek
DL Bobby Brown III
CHICAGO BEARS
QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
DB Duke Shelley
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
OL Lachavious Simmons
TE Jesper Horstead
DL Eddie Goldman