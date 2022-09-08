Derion Kendrick, Van Jefferson and Lance McCutcheon among Rams' inactives for 2022 season opener vs. Bills

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cornerback Derion Kendrick, wide receiver Van Jefferson and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC).
Quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebacker Jake Gervase rounded out Los Angeles' inactives.
For the Bills, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) are both inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
CB Derion Kendrick
WR Van Jefferson
QB Bryce Perkins
LB Jake Gervase
WR Lance McCutcheon
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Khalil Shakir
CB Cam Lewis
T Tommy Doyle
TE Quintin Morris
DE Shaq Lawson
