Derion Kendrick, Van Jefferson and Lance McCutcheon among Rams' inactives for 2022 season opener vs. Bills

Sep 08, 2022 at 04:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cornerback Derion Kendrick, wide receiver Van Jefferson and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebacker Jake Gervase rounded out Los Angeles' inactives.

For the Bills, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) are both inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CB Derion Kendrick

WR Van Jefferson

QB Bryce Perkins

LB Jake Gervase

WR Lance McCutcheon

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Khalil Shakir

CB Cam Lewis

T Tommy Doyle

TE Quintin Morris

DE Shaq Lawson

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

16x9-22sznroster (1)
1 / 107
1 - WR Allen Robinson II
2 / 107

1 - WR Allen Robinson II

roster gallery 16x9-
3 / 107
2 - CB Troy Hill
4 / 107

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
5 / 107
3 - RB Cam Akers
6 / 107

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
7 / 107
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
8 / 107

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

roster gallery 16x9-4
9 / 107
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
10 / 107

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
11 / 107
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
12 / 107

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
13 / 107
8 - K Matt Gay
14 / 107

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
15 / 107
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
16 / 107

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
17 / 107
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
18 / 107

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
19 / 107
11 - P Riley Dixon
20 / 107

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
21 / 107
12 - WR Van Jefferson
22 / 107

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
23 / 107
13 - QB John Wolford
24 / 107

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
25 / 107
14 - DB Cobie Durant
26 / 107

14 - DB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-13
27 / 107
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
28 / 107

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
29 / 107
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
30 / 107

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
31 / 107
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
32 / 107

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
33 / 107
19 - WR Brandon Powell
34 / 107

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
35 / 107
22 - DB David Long Jr.
36 / 107

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
37 / 107
23 - RB Kyren Williams
38 / 107

23 - RB Kyren Williams

roster gallery 16x9-19
39 / 107
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
40 / 107

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
41 / 107
26 - S Terrell Burgess
42 / 107

26 - S Terrell Burgess

roster gallery 16x9-21
43 / 107
27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
44 / 107

27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-22
45 / 107
31 - DB Robert Rochell
46 / 107

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
47 / 107
33 - DB Nick Scott
48 / 107

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
49 / 107
34 - RB Jake Funk
50 / 107

34 - RB Jake Funk

roster gallery 16x9-25
51 / 107
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
52 / 107

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
53 / 107
43 - S Russ Yeast
54 / 107

43 - S Russ Yeast

roster gallery 16x9-27
55 / 107
44 - OLB Daniel Hardy
56 / 107

44 - OLB Daniel Hardy

roster gallery 16x9-28
57 / 107
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
58 / 107

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

roster gallery 16x9-29
59 / 107
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
60 / 107

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-30
61 / 107
53 - LB Ernest Jones
62 / 107

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-31
63 / 107
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
64 / 107

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
65 / 107
55 - OC Brian Allen
66 / 107

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
67 / 107
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
68 / 107

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
69 / 107
58 - LB Justin Hollins
70 / 107

58 - LB Justin Hollins

roster gallery 16x9-35
71 / 107
59 - ILB Jake Hummel
72 / 107

59 - ILB Jake Hummel

roster gallery 16x9-36
73 / 107
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
74 / 107

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
75 / 107
70 - OT Joe Noteboom
76 / 107

70 - OT Joe Noteboom

roster gallery 16x9-38
77 / 107
71 - OT Bobby Evans
78 / 107

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
79 / 107
72 - OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
80 / 107

72 - OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-40
81 / 107
73 - G David Edwards
82 / 107

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
83 / 107
77 - OT AJ Jackson
84 / 107

77 - OT AJ Jackson

roster gallery 16x9-42
85 / 107
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
86 / 107

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
87 / 107
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
88 / 107

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
89 / 107
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
90 / 107

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
91 / 107
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
92 / 107

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-46
93 / 107
91 - DT Greg Gaines
94 / 107

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
95 / 107
92 - DT Jonah Williams
96 / 107

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
97 / 107
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
98 / 107

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
99 / 107
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
100 / 107

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
101 / 107
96 - OLB Keir Thomas II
102 / 107

96 - OLB Keir Thomas II

roster gallery 16x9-51
103 / 107
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
104 / 107

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
105 / 107
99 - DT Aaron Donald
106 / 107

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
107 / 107
