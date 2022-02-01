Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Noel Grigsby Jr.

For Grigsby, Inspire Change means thinking outside what one has learned and seeing things from another person's perspective, while also leveling the playing field and providing equal opportunity for everyone in education, economics and social justice.

Grigsby is doing his part in that regard by using that same foundation as motivation.

"My children, Eric Amir, 6, and Nova Chanel, 20 months, motivate me most," he said. "They are my why and inspire me to improve daily. Leaving a legacy my children can be proud of also motivates me. My fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, talks about the worthy standard of a man, not being about what you have but what you give. I want to leave a legacy of serving and uplifting my community.

"My upbringing also motivates me. Coming from the inner city, through Crenshaw High School, pushes me to exceed expectations to inspire those at home. The opportunity to work in the community I grew up in representing an organization like the Los Angeles Rams is a true blessing. The chance to encourage children within the community that there are professions off the field that they can achieve is motivating."

For celebrating Black History Month, Grigsby pointed to remembering the past to continue inspiring change, and also creating a better future for the next generations.