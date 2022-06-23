Rams Breakout Candidates: 2021 Draft Class

My hunch was to go with Bobby Brown III here, as I cannot wait to see what a year of #Dawgwork might mean to his development at defensive tackle, especially with opportunities to be claimed following the departure of Joseph-Day. But given the way that A'Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines performed down the stretch in 2021, the top three on the interior are locked in.

Instead, for those who might be expecting a few postseason miscues to derail Skowronek's role with the Rams, pump your brakes. I don't get the sense the second-year receiver is going anywhere. For one, he's integral on special teams. At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, he's also the closest thing the Rams have to a hybrid receiver-tight end, and I think we saw at the end of last year how head coach Sean McVay could leverage that to create mismatches, even as attrition hit the receiver and tight end rooms.