Injury Report 12/23: Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and John Wolford among seven Rams ruled out for Week 16 vs. Broncos

Dec 23, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Center Brian Allen (calf), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are among seven Rams players ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium (1:30 p.m. PT, CBS/Nickelodeon).

Also ruled out for Los Angeles were defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Jake Gervase (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf).

Allen and Skowronek both suffered season-ending calf injuries against the Packers Monday night; Gervase's ankle injury was also season-ending.

Asked if Donald will play again this season, McVay said "probably not," even though Donald is "making good progress."

"I just think, will he be fully cleared to be Aaron Donald?" McVay regarding Donald's unlikely return this season. "If he is then you talk to him and see, but if not, we will err on the side of being smart with him. But obviously, he's a guy that has certainly earned the right where you talk to him, but he's not cleared yet. I don't know that I see that changing in the next couple weeks, but if it does, then I'll let you guys know as you will find out earlier in those weeks."

For the Broncos, wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) has been ruled out, while running back Latavius Murray (foot) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are among six Denver players considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams did not practice Wednesday and held a walkthrough Thursday; therefore, participation for those days is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
Marquise CopelandDTAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDTAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Jake GervaseLBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Travin HowardLBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
David Long Jr.DBGroinLimitedLimitedFull-
Ben SkowronekWRCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
John WolfordQBNeckDNPDNPDNPOut

DENVER BRONCOS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Calvin AndersonTAnkle--DNPQuestionable
Jacob BobenmoyerLSWristFullFullFull-
Randy GregoryOLBKneeDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Kendall HintonWRHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Kareem JacksonSRestLimitedFullFull-
Latavius MurrayRBFootLimitedDNPLimitedQuestionable
Dalton RisnerGShoulder, BackFullDNPLimitedQuestionable
Courtland SuttonWRHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
K'Waun WilliamsCBWrist, KneeLimitedDNPLimitedQuestionable

