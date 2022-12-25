Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Marquise Copeland, John Wolford and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Broncos

Dec 25, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), quarterback John Wolford (neck) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium (1:35 p.m. PT, CBS/Nickelodeon).

Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, and center Brian Allen (calf). All except Jolly were already ruled out in advance of the contest.

For the Broncos, tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

WR Ben Skowronek

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

DT Marquise Copeland

DT Aaron Donald

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Kendall Hinton

QB Jarrett Guarantano

CB Michael Ojemudia

T Calvin Anderson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

WR Brandon Johnson

DL Elijah Garcia

