Marquise Copeland, John Wolford and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), quarterback John Wolford (neck) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium (1:35 p.m. PT, CBS/Nickelodeon).
Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, and center Brian Allen (calf). All except Jolly were already ruled out in advance of the contest.
For the Broncos, tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
WR Ben Skowronek
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
DT Marquise Copeland
DT Aaron Donald
DENVER BRONCOS
WR Kendall Hinton
QB Jarrett Guarantano
CB Michael Ojemudia
T Calvin Anderson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
WR Brandon Johnson
DL Elijah Garcia