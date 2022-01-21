Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/21: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful for Divisional Round at Bucs

Jan 21, 2022 at 02:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m. pacific time; NBC, Peacock, Universo).

"Without getting into the specifics, it's just kind of clearing that last hurdle when you get the physical toll and things like that," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Rapp prior to Friday's practice. "And so can't be safe or smart enough with these things. And I know the one thing for (S) Taylor (Rapp) is he's doing everything in his power to get back and be out there with his guys. And he's a great, tough competitor, but these are things that we know how serious they can be. And I do feel like, hopefully after next week, we'll get some positive news if we are able to continue our season and maybe returns next week."

McVay also said linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ and cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ – all of whom were designated for return this week – will not play Sunday.

"He looked good," McVay said of Jones. "It was great to have his energy and just him out there on the field with the rest of the guys. But if we're fortunate enough to extend our season, I think next week looks like a likely possibility for him."

Meanwhile, McVay said they will take things a day at a time with Joseph-Day, Henderson and Rochell.

"Really it just made sense to start that 21-day clock with all three of those guys," McVay said. "Whether that means they'll ever be able to return or not – if we're able to extend our season – it kind of remains to be seen. But they're working hard, doing a great job with their rehab with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie and his group."

Running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ (hamstring) is considered doubtful.

For the Buccaneers, starting center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) are among five players questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) were ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams did not practice Wednesday and the Buccaneers held a walkthrough that day, so participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Buddy Howell RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Taylor Rapp S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Brandon Powell WR Ribs Limited Limited Full -
Troy Reeder ILB Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Back Limited Limited Full -

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Shaquil Barrett OLB Knee Full Full Full -
Giovani Bernard RB Hip/Knee Limited Limited Full -
Tom Brady QB Rest - DNP Full -
Lavonte David LB Foot Limited Limited Limited -
Mike Edwards S Elbow Full Full Full -
Cyril Grayson WR Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Ryan Jensen C Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Ronald Jones RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Steve McClendon NT Rest - DNP Full -
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hamstring DNP Limited Full Questionable
Breshad Perriman WR Hip/Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out
Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Personal DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Josh Wells T Quadriceps Limited Limited Limited -
Rob Gronkowski TE Rest - - DNP -
Ndamukong Suh DT Rest - - DNP -
Tristan Wirfs T Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable

