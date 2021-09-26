Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive for Rams-Bucs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) is inactive for today's game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Joining Henderson as inactives for the Rams are quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, defensive back J.R. Reed, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.
Defensive back Tyler Hall and running back Buddy Howell are both activate for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Hall's second elevation and Howell's first.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S JuJu Hughes
RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
DB J.R. Reed
OL Alaric Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DL Khalil Davis
OL Nick Leverett
WR Jaydon Mickens
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
QB Kyle Trask