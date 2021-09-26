Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive for Rams-Bucs

Sep 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ (ribs) is inactive for today's game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Joining Henderson as inactives for the Rams are quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, defensive back J.R. Reed, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.

Defensive back Tyler Hall and running back Buddy Howell are both activate for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Hall's second elevation and Howell's first.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

DB J.R. Reed

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DL Khalil Davis

OL Nick Leverett

WR Jaydon Mickens

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

QB Kyle Trask

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Brady es la gran atracción, pero Stafford, Donald y los Rams quieren robarse el show

El juego de la Semana 3 de la NFL pone frente a frente a dos de los invictos sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium, en una batalla que podría resultar memorable e incluso histórica 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Bucs square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 3. J.B. Long details the great start to Matthew Stafford's career in Horns, how center Brian Allen is relishing his starting role, and all the challenges that come along with facing Tom Brady.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Sony Michel prepared if called upon for expanded role

If the Rams have to ask more of Sony Michel this Sunday against the Bucs depending Darrell Henderson Jr.'s status, Michel is ready to step up. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucs. 
news

Bucs in Week 3 presents "amazing opportunity" for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams get an early-season test on Sunday when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Just a ton of respect" for what Tom Brady has done

A pair of the NFL's top-performing quarterbacks both this season and in league history will take the field Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Here's what Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the matchup. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 vs. Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences. 
Advertising