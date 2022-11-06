Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tutu Atwell, Kendall Blanton and Bryce Perkins among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Bucs

Nov 06, 2022 at 12:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

TAMPA, Fla. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Kendall Blanton are among the Rams' seven inactives for today's game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Joining Atwell and Blanton are quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Terrell Burgess, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Bryce Perkins

DB Terrell Burgess

CB Shaun Jolly

WR Lance McCutcheon

TE Kendall Blanton

DT Bobby Brown III

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

QB Kyle Trask

WR Russell Gage Jr.

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

G Luke Goedeke

TE Cameron Brate

