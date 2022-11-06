Tutu Atwell, Kendall Blanton and Bryce Perkins among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Kendall Blanton are among the Rams' seven inactives for today's game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).
Joining Atwell and Blanton are quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Terrell Burgess, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Tutu Atwell
QB Bryce Perkins
DB Terrell Burgess
CB Shaun Jolly
WR Lance McCutcheon
TE Kendall Blanton
DT Bobby Brown III
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
QB Kyle Trask
WR Russell Gage Jr.
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
G Luke Goedeke
TE Cameron Brate
