Los Angeles Rams, CalHope team up to provide stress management and mental health resources for fans

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with CalHOPE to offer fans stress management resources and to highlight the importance of caring for your mental health.

The Rams kicked off the partnership on December 4 by launching "My GameDay Ritual," a six-episode series airing on team channels. Click here to watch the first episode. The series features players and staff discussing stress management tips and insights.

As part of the series, ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿, and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ talk about how they "tackle the stigma" of stress for professional athletes, and how they manage stress in their own unique ways on game days. The series also features the Rams' sports psychologist, DR. CARRIE HASTINGS, who discusses how mental health can impact the performance of Rams players and how each of CalHOPE's stress-busting strategies help maintain balance through adversity.