Los Angeles Rams, CalHope team up to provide stress management and mental health resources for fans

Dec 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM
The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with CalHOPE to offer fans stress management resources and to highlight the importance of caring for your mental health.

The Rams kicked off the partnership on December 4 by launching "My GameDay Ritual," a six-episode series airing on team channels. Click here to watch the first episode. The series features players and staff discussing stress management tips and insights.

As part of the series, ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿, and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ talk about how they "tackle the stigma" of stress for professional athletes, and how they manage stress in their own unique ways on game days. The series also features the Rams' sports psychologist, DR. CARRIE HASTINGS, who discusses how mental health can impact the performance of Rams players and how each of CalHOPE's stress-busting strategies help maintain balance through adversity.

"The Rams' partnership with CalHOPE reflects their genuine concern for their fans," said Jim Kooler, Assistant Deputy Director of Behavioral Health for the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), which administers CalHOPE. "Their honesty in sharing their own struggles and how they overcome them will help others deal with stress and improve their own mental health and well-being."

To promote CalHOPE's stress-busting strategies, the Rams will share – via social media channels every Tuesday – "Mindful Moments" or quotes from Rams players and clinicians that were featured in each "My GameDay Ritual" episode. The posts will uncover stress-busting strategies employed by Rams players so fans can apply these wellness practices to their everyday lives. Rams Cheerleaders also will share eight "Wellness Wednesdays" tips on social media channels during the season.

"The importance of mental health cannot be understated, and we are excited to work with CalHOPE to bring conversations about mental health and stress management to the forefront," said Jason Griffiths, Rams Vice President of Partnership Sales. "We hope our fans and all individuals experiencing mental health issues utilize these resources to live a healthy, balanced life and enhance their psychological, emotional and social well-being." 

Additionally, CalHOPE will receive radio advertising on the Rams' English and Spanish-language broadcasts as well as in-stadium LED ribbon board signage, digital pylon messaging, and branded wayfinding kiosks at SoFi Stadium for Rams home games.

About CalHOPE:

CalHOPE delivers crisis support for communities impacted by a public health emergency or national disaster. This Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and run by DHCS. CalHOPE builds community resiliency and helps people recover from emergencies or disasters through free outreach, crisis counseling, and support services. People can call CalHOPE at (833) 317-HOPE (4673) or go to calhopeconnect.org to start chatting with a counselor now.

