Rams Camp Daily 7/30: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day highlights Day 3

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day

Giveaway: Rams-branded Sunglasses for Season Ticket Members (while supplies last).

Exclusive Season Ticket Member event at 1 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m., then practice begins at 3 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Activities

A Fan Activation Area, featuring a Welcome Tent and Information, Main Stage with entertainment and guest speakers, Rams Legends photos and autographs brought to you by UNIFY, merchandise for sale, UNIFY Daily Activation, plus snacks and beverages available for purchase

featuring a Welcome Tent and Information, Main Stage with entertainment and guest speakers, Rams Legends photos and autographs brought to you by UNIFY, merchandise for sale, UNIFY Daily Activation, plus snacks and beverages available for purchase A Kids Zone , featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations

, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.