Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily 7/30: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day highlights Day 3

Jul 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day

Giveaway: Rams-branded Sunglasses for Season Ticket Members (while supplies last).

Exclusive Season Ticket Member event at 1 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m., then practice begins at 3 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Activities

  • A Fan Activation Area, featuring a Welcome Tent and Information, Main Stage with entertainment and guest speakers, Rams Legends photos and autographs brought to you by UNIFY, merchandise for sale, UNIFY Daily Activation, plus snacks and beverages available for purchase
  • A Kids Zone, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations
  • A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

PHOTOS: Fans watch as Rams practice on Day 2 of Training Camp

Fans gathered at UC Irvine to look on as Los Angeles Rams players hit the practice field for Training Camp Day 2 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

E__DSC1909
1 / 44
E__DSC1208
2 / 44
E__DSC1289
3 / 44
E__DSC1394
4 / 44
E_378A5345
5 / 44
E__DSC1787
6 / 44
E__DSC1097
7 / 44
E_378A5369
8 / 44
E__DSC1174
9 / 44
E__DSC1233
10 / 44
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
11 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
E__DSC1139
12 / 44
E__DSC1830
13 / 44
E__DSC1179
14 / 44
E__DSC1935
15 / 44
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
16 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
17 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
18 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
E__DSC1223
19 / 44
E_378A4974
20 / 44
E__DSC1099
21 / 44
E__DSC1170
22 / 44
E__DSC1148
23 / 44
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
24 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
25 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
E__DSC1632
26 / 44
E__DSC1838
27 / 44
E__DSC1076
28 / 44
E__DSC1196
29 / 44
E__DSC1444
30 / 44
E__DSC1920
31 / 44
E__DSC2022
32 / 44
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
33 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
34 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
E__DSC1641
35 / 44
E__DSC1217
36 / 44
E__DSC1200
37 / 44
E_378A5272
38 / 44
E__DSC1143
39 / 44
E__DSC1175
40 / 44
E__DSC1741
41 / 44
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
42 / 44

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Adam Moran/ LA Rams
E__DSC1192
43 / 44
E__DSC1612
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about working with Matthew Stafford, the secondary, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford impresses, but secondary makes big plays too: 10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 2 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

What Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay had to say about the atmosphere at 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Terrell Burgess and DeSean Jackson making plays, and more. 
news

DeSean Jackson flashes speed, Terrell Burgess shines: 10 Observations from Day 1 of Rams 2021 Training Camp 

Here are 10 things that stood out from the first day of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams 2021 Training Camp Primer: Practice Schedule, How to Attend, What to Watch for at UC Irvine

The Rams will hold 10 training camp practices open to the public at UC Irvine from July 28 through Aug. 10. Here's everything you need to know about 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Top takeaways from veterans' 2021 training camp arrival pressers 

Here's what stood out from offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Kenny Young, wide receiver Van Jefferson and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's first press conferences from 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's first 2021 training camp presser

Here's what stood out from head coach Sean McVay's first press conference of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams place Tutu Atwell on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Five players to watch on defense as training camp opens

Here are five players on defense to keep an eye on during Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Top takeaways from Matthew Stafford and Rams rookies' training camp arrival pressers

Here's what stood out from quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams rookies' press conferences held after their arrival at Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Five players to watch on offense as training camp opens

Here are five players on offense to keep an eye on during Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising