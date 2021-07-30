From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with local media Thursday following the second practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the subtle things that make quarterback Matthew Stafford great (Kupp), the secondary (Ramsey), Darrell Henderson Jr.'s workload (McVay) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Subtleties in terms of how (Stafford is) moving defenses, what he's doing with his eyes, he made a throw out there today that was just disgusting." – Kupp
- Asked by a reporter about what he notices from Stafford during meaningful reps in competitive situations in training camp, Kupp pointed out Stafford's ability to manipulate the defense with his eyes – specifically citing a no-look pass over the middle to wide receiver Robert Woods in which Stafford held the safety with his eyes.
- "Just the subtleties within his drops and how he's manipulating guys – I think that's kind of the big thing that I've seen," Kupp said.
"I think we have the right group of guys to get the job done." – Ramsey
- Even though Los Angeles' secondary lost two key players this offseason in cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III, Ramsey said they have players who are capable of stepping up.
- "Both of them guys, earned and deserve to go get paid elsewhere," Ramsey said. "That's just what happened. That's apart of the business. But we got guys who are capable of filling in those roles and we'll have new starters and new role-players this year and we're going to figure it out."
"Yeah, (Henderson) is taking a full workload. He's our most established back right now, but (Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach) Thomas (Brown) does a good job of rotating guys through." – McVay
- The Rams are giving Henderson a full workload in training camp, but also working Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Otis Anderson into the mix.
- In terms of managing Henderson's health this upcoming season with a "pitch count," McVay said what that looks like will be an "evolving" conversation as they get closer to the regular season.