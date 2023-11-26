Brycen Hopkins and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive end Earnest Brown IV are inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr.. Lake was already ruled out on Friday.
For the Cardinals, safety Joey Blount (knee) is among the inactives after being listed as questionable for the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OLB Nick Hampton
DB Quentin Lake
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
DE Earnest Brown IV
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR Michael Wilson
RB Keaontay Ingram
S Joey Blount
CB Antonio Hamilton
OL Dennis Daley
TE Blake Whiteheart
DL Kevin Strong Jr.
